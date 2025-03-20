"Do I like it? No" - Patriots legend David Andrews makes his feelings known on shocking release after 10 seasons

Last week, the New England Patriots released center David Andrews and bid goodbye to one of the greatest players in their history. The veteran signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and spent the last 10 seasons with the team. He was the longest-tenured player on the roster but was expected to be released after being limited to only four games last season.

Following Andrews' release, Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement, thanking him for protecting Tom Brady and all the quarterbacks that followed. It read:

"The importance of [Andrews'] leadership during his career cannot be overstated. David is a true professional, and his impact on this organization will be felt for many years to come. On behalf of the entire Kraft family and the New England Patriots, I want to express my deepest gratitude for his countless contributions, and we look forward to celebrating his remarkable career.”

The center had been contemplating retiring last offseason before returning for a 10th season with the Patriots, which lasted only four games due to a shoulder injury. However, during an appearance on the "Quick Snap" podcast, the 32-year-old revealed he wasn't pleased about the franchise's decision as he was keen on playing for at least another season:

"No one wants to get fired even in the real world. I definitely respect their decision. Do I like it? No. I think I could provide value. I was hoping I could try to play and, like I said, just try to get the ship in the right direction and help the organization."

Andrews added that he was hoping he would get to decide when his time with the Patriots comes to an end but did not hold any grudges against the franchise or new coach Mike Vrabel for releasing him.

David Andrews replacement: Patriots waste no time in signing new center

The Patriots did not wait until the draft to replace David Andrews. Instead, they signed former Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury on a two-year, $12 million to take his place on the offensive line.

The 29-year-old spent six seasons in Minnesota and was the starting center since his rookie season with the franchise. He missed only 12 games during his time with the Vikings and is the kind of reliable veteran presence that Mike Vrabel and the Patriots want to surround quarterback Drake Maye with.

As for Andrews, who's still recovering from his shoulder injury, he has yet to confirm whether he intends to continue playing or is calling time on his career.

