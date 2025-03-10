“Do not let him out the door” - Broncos fans react to Evan Engram visiting Denver after getting released by Jaguars

Evan Engram is coming off a down season but at age 30 and only one season removed from a 114-reception year, the pitch writes itself. At least, that is what Engram's agent could be pitching the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the former member of the Jacksonville Jaguars has taken a trip to visit the Denver Broncos on Monday. The report sparked a response from Broncos fans with seemingly every single response proving to be a positive one. Here's what's being said.

Many fans called for Engram to remain in the building until he gets a contract.

"Do not let him out the door without a contract," one said.

"He should stay there," another said.

"Ooooo, I didn’t see this coming! This might be exactly what the Broncos need..." one stated.

Other fans saw the addition as a great fit. One fan saw him being Sean Payton's long-awaited "Joker."

"New 'Joker' identified," one responded.

"would be a good pickup for them," one said.

"Wow, big move," one added.

Payton's big want of the offseason has been said to be a "joker," a player who can play two different positions at times. Taysom Hill and Deebo Samuel are two examples of players with the skill set Payton is looking for. Engram could fit the bill, but Payton would perhaps need to coach him up to be a Joker.

Engram has carried the ball in the past, but quite sporadically with just 16 carries in his career. Still, in those carries, he has averaged 5.8 yards per attempt.

Exploring how Evan Engram could fit into Sean Payton's tight-end plan

Evan Engram at Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

Evan Engram would join the team's tight end room alongside Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins and Thomas Yassmin. Trautman and Engram would likely compete for the starting role.

Engram's addition would fit as potential insurance for the team heading into the NFL Draft. The former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end is coming off a down season with just 365 yards and one receiving touchdown, so the Broncos would need another name they can turn to if Engram has a second consecutive down year.

Tyler Warren stands as perhaps the top tight end in the NFL Draft after a 104-catch season in 2024, so if the Broncos could add Engram and Warren, the room would seemingly look different overnight. Adding Engram gives the team a plan B.

