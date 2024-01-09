Have Lions enforced a Matthew Stafford jersey ban? Los Angeles Rams QB’s wife Kelly reacts to turn of events 

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will travel to the Motor City this weekend to face the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round. Although Stafford spent 12 seasons in Detroit after being drafted No. 1 in 2009, the loyal fan base isn't showing any love.

Detroit Lions fans started an online petition to ban fans from wearing Matthew Stafford's jersey to Ford Field on Sunday. Despite the love the fans had for Stafford during his time with the team, they argue that this weekend is not the time to be showing any support for the quarterback as he is on the visiting team.

Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife, responded to the online notion:

"Well this is sad because it’s the completely opposite of how we feel about this city, but Matthew has always been the bigger person and will continue to be that. Praying for an incredible game with zero injuries."

Kelly Stafford responds to a petition ahead of the upcoming Detroit Lions/Los Angeles Rams game.

While the online petition is made by fans discouraging others from wearing Stafford jerseys, this is not a ban by the Detroit Lions organization or Ford Field.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions odds, prediction and schedule

The Detroit Lions won their first division title in 30 years and will now host a wild-card playoff game this Sunday. The Lions will host the Los Angeles Rams and former quarterback Matthew Stafford, so who has the better odds of pulling out the win and advancing to the next round?

The Lions and Rams have been tabbed for a Sunday wild-card playoff game at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. As of Tuesday morning, BETMGM Sportsbook has the Lions as three-point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams. For the money line, the Lions are -175 and the Rams are +145.

Stafford and the Rams won four straight games to end the regular season which gives them momentum. However, the Lions' home-field advantage could give them the edge.