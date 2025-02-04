"Do not sleep on him" - Analyst speculates $160,000,000 QB joining Raiders to help rebuild franchise under Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders have started the Pete Carroll era, and rumors about their new quarterback are going strong. On Monday, Mark Sanchez joined Colin Cowherd's "The Herd" to discuss Daniel Jones' possible move to Las Vegas and a fresh start with a new team.

The Black and Silver had Aiden O'Connell and Gardner Minshew last season and their new project should start with somebody new under center. After mentioning Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins, Sanchez said:

"Do not sleep on Daniel Jones. Wherever that guy goes, if he lands in the right spot, that would be one of the best places for him with that head coach. He has all the ability in the world, that kid would be dialed there. I love that possibility."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After signing a huge $160,000,000 million contract with the New York Giants, Daniel Jones never lived up to the expectations and agreed to part ways with the team in the middle of the 2024 season.

He signed with the Minnesota Vikings for the rest of the campaign and now his future is unclear. That said, he likely won't miss suitors in the offseason, as the Raiders aren't the only ones who could be interested in the former Giants quarterback.

In 70 games played with the Giants, Jones posted a 24-44-1 record with 64.1% of completion, 14,582 passing yards, 70 passing yards and 47 interceptions.

Daniel Jones predicted to replace Super Bowl champion in NFC besides joining Raiders

Besides the Las Vegas Raiders, Daniel Jones could be on the radar of another franchise trying to relive old glories. CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin believes the playmaker could be the future successor of Matthew Stafford on the LA Rams.

“Matthew Stafford is the unquestioned starter if he returns, but he’s soon to be 37,” Benjamin wrote on Jan. 28. “It’s time Sean McVay gets a younger arm to develop, and he’s embraced reclamation projects before (i.e. Baker Mayfield).”

The Rams could be a good landing spot for Jones, given that Sean McVay has a proven track record of making the most of any situation. Jones is still young and could have more opportunities to relive his career. The Rams could benefit from this move, but they won't be the only ones trying to lure Jones.

With Sam Darnold thriving in Minnesota, Jones didn't see many opportunities to shine, but it all could change this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.