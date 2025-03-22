“Do not think he's going to end up a Steeler in March” - Nick Wright predicts Aaron Rodgers to further delay free agency decision

Aaron Rodgers' next team has been a recurring topic in this year's free agency window. The New York Jets released the four-time MVP after an unsuccessful two-year spell and it's anyone's guess where Rodgers will end up.

NFL analyst Nick Wright believes that the Steelers are not an immediate destination for Aaron Rodgers, as he thinks Rodgers is taking his time to make a decision. Wright said:

“First, I want to be very clear, and if I'm wrong, I'm wrong, I do think he ends up a Steeler. I do not think he's going to end up a Steeler in March. I do not think he is signing today, I don't think he's signing over the weekend. I don't think he's signing next week."

He continued:

"I think Aaron Rodgers, at this point in his career, values power more than a few extra million dollars. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong, I don't know how wrong I'll be, because I feel like he has already slow played this quite a bit. But I do not view this as, oh, Aaron Rodgers going to sign today. I think it is Aaron Rodgers making sure the Steelers do not give him a hard deadline. Going in, talking with Tomlin. I'm interested. I've got it, you know, I got to figure out, make sure I really want to play and all of that and create more runway.”

Wright clearly believes that Rodgers aiming for power at this stage of his career could be what's preventing him from joining the Mike Tomlin-coached Steelers. It'll be interesting to see whether the one-time Super Bowl champion can operate under the bright lights of Pittsburgh.

What's next for Aaron Rodgers?

According to The Sporting News, Aaron Rodgers met with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, Mar. 21, 2025. The report stated that Rodgers met with the Steelers to 'get to know each other'.

However, it was later revealed that the meeting on Friday ended without Rodgers signing a contract. Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan were at the meeting and both parties retain interest in getting a deal done in the future.

Hence, there's still a chance that the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants make a late play for Rodgers heading into the 2025 season. Both teams lack a true QB1 and have top-three picks in the upcoming draft. Therefore, Rodgers could play a bridge quarterback role in the development of either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

