J.K. Dobbins or Chase Brown Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for RBs explored

J.K. Dobbins' Denver Broncos are set to battle Chase Brown's Cincinnati Bengals. Broncos fans and fantasy managers have had this game circled for a while. However, with Denver looking a bit different this year, is this a trap fantasy football matchup? Here's a look at both Dobbins and Brown and a decision to help set your mind at ease for a stress-free end to Week 4.

NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

J.K. Dobbins vs Chase Brown: Who should you start?

J.K. Dobbins fantasy outlook for Week 4

Many braced for the Denver Broncos running back to be in a committee situation with RJ Harvey heading into the year. As the season went on, they believed, Harvey would steal the starting role. Well, the opposite has happened. Harvey's usage has dwindled as the season has gone on, logging just two carries in Week 3.

As such, Dobbins appears to have a bellcow role for the team, although his carries have dropped as well. Still, he has the lion's share of the carries, giving managers plenty of reason to have confidence. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool has confidence as well.

Dobbins vs Brown - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Dobbins is projected to earn 63.3 yards with an 80% chance of a touchdown. He is also expected to earn 2.2 receptions for 12.9 points and a 10% chance of a touchdown.

Chase Brown fantasy outlook for Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals running back is set to receive plenty of work as well, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool. The tool could be operating under the assumption that if the Bengals are to win the game, they can't do it through their backup quarterback after two rough games in back-to-back weeks.

That means a large portion of the offense must run through Chase Brown, who is projected to see plenty of work. Brown is expected to earn 55 yards on the ground with a 30% chance of a touchdown. He is also expected to receive plenty of work through the air, catching 3.3 passes for 25.4 yards with a 20% chance at a touchdown.

J.K. Dobbins vs Chase Brown final verdict

Both running backs are set to have very similar outputs this week. J.K. Dobbins is expected to earn 14.8 points compared to Brown's 14.6 points. The difference is minimal enough that you can let your fandom serve as the tie-breaker. However, if you want a hair more of an advantage this week, Dobbins receives the nod.

It's hard not to give him the nod, considering the game will take place in Denver, which should have tens of thousands of fans roaring against the Bengals offense. Of course, many assume Denver will control the game, but even the most beatdown teams tend to show up in primetime, so the game is likely to be more even than it otherwise would be in another timeslot.

