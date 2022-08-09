Does Aaron Rodgers' use of psychedelic drug ayahuasca violate NFL's strict drug policy?

What, pray tell, spurred Aaron Rodgers on to have successive MVP seasons well into his late 30s?

Too often, NFL MVPs credit the usual: training, hard work, hitting the gym, hours in the film room. Aaron Rodgers, though, is a different breed, as the NFL world found out this past week.

Last week, Aaron Rodgers appeared on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast" to talk about all things mental health. During the interview, the Green Bay Packers QB also credited a certain hallucinogenic drug named ayahuasca. He claimed that he went on an ayahuasca retreat in Peru back in 2020.

Rodgers said, “To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

What is ayahuasca? Could Aaron Rodgers be in trouble with the NFL?

Ayahuasca is a plant concoction containing a natural hallucinogenic named DMT. It is, essentially, a psychoactive beverage used by some communities in Central and South America for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes.

Incidentally, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN that ayahuasca would not have triggered a positive result on a test under the NFL's substance abuse or performance-enhancing drugs policy. This means Aaron Rodgers is in the clear.

Packers head coach Matt LeFleur was also asked about his thoughts on Rodgers' use of ayahuasca. LeFleur said this week that he hadn't given the incident much thought.

If all goes to plan, however, ayahuasca may very well hit the mainstream.

Earlier this week, Dr. Lynn Marie Morski, president of the Psychedelic Medicine Association, told NewsNation Prime:

“We are on the cusp of it becoming FDA approved in the case of MDMA, which is specifically being looked at to treat PTSD. We’re on the brink of psilocybin being approved, as well, for things like treatment-resistant depression."

Dr. Morski also added that ayahuasca, which contains the psychoactive chemical DMT, could have similar effects to what Rodgers experienced.

It appears ayahuasca retreats have brought inner peace to the Packers QB. The reigning league MVP also said this week that he has given some thought to his mortality in the NFL.

On the "Pardon My Take" podcast, Rodgers hinted that age is catching up to him.

When you're 21, you're thinking you're playing forever. At 38, you're a f***ing old guy. You're 38, and you're like damn, the years have really gone by, and I'm thankful for it. I wanna leave this place better than I found it," the Packers QB said.

Rodgers, though, signed a three-year, $150 million deal with Green Bay last offseason, a contract that will see him earn a reported $41.95 million this year.

