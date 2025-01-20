"Does Alex Smith have CTE" - NFL fans clown Patrick Mahomes' mentor's take on pitting 3x Super Bowl champ vs Jayden Daniels

NFL fans are having a field day after Alex Smith made some surprising comments about Patrick Mahomes and rookie Jayden Daniels. Smith, who helped Mahomes grow into an NFL star with the Kansas City Chiefs, said Mahomes is doing “more with less” compared to Daniels.

Once the comment made during ESPN's "Get Up" went viral, fans jumped in to criticize it.

"Does Alex Smith have CTE?" one fan wrote.

"That’s hysterical," wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, a third fan, reacted, "Well yeah, he was a Chief, this is why I ALWAYS preach 'most players shouldn’t be an analyst' they CANNOT keep bias out of their opinions and takes."

More fans joined in to give their opinions.

Coming to Washington Commanders QB, Jayden Daniels, he has led the team to a spot in the NFC championship after a big win over the Detroit Lions. Now, he is on track to become the first rookie quarterback ever to start in a Super Bowl.

While Mahomes had a strong defense to back him up during his rise, Daniels has shone despite a defense that is just average. This has made the rookie's achievements even more impressive.

Alex Smith helped Patrick Mahomes shine in the NFL

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ turnaround in the mid-2010s, Alex Smith became a dependable leader. From 2013 to 2017, he worked with head coach Andy Reid to rebuild the struggling team.

Before he joined, the team was going through a rough patch. However, under his leadership, they made the playoffs regularly. In his five years as a starter, the Chiefs won 50 games and regained their reputation as a strong team.

When the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017, Alex Smith was the team's starting QB. Instead of competing with the rookie, veteran Smith became his guide.

Thanks to the ex-QB's help, Mahomes was fully ready when he became the starter of the Chiefs in 2018 and the now three-time Super Bowl champion went on to have an excellent first season. Moreover, he won the league MVP award in 2018.

Currently, in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes' contemporary QBs are Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud and Jalen Hurts.

