“Does feel like they failed him” - Ex-NFL DB makes feelings known about Chiefs’ moves in free agency to help Patrick Mahomes 

Former NFL player Domonique Foxworth questioned the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason moves – or lack thereof – to help Patrick Mahomes climb back to the top of the league. After a painful Super Bowl LIX loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs entered the offseason with several questions to answer.

Ad

During Thursday's episode of ESPN's "First Take", the former player compared the Chiefs' offseason approach to the Chicago Bears and how the NFC team bolstered their ranks while Kansas City made poor decisions.

"The Chiefs lost their best O-Lineman, their guard [Joe Thuney], who was also their best tackle. The way that they answered it was by getting a backup tackle from the 49ers to be the best quarterback in the league, his blindside protection, it does feel like they failed him," Foxworth said. "They've tried to fix this position through the draft in the past.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They've tried to sign right tackles and make them left tackles, and now they're trying to sign a backup tackle to make him a starting tackle. I don't know how we argue that. There was one big thing that they had to solve this year with the offensive line. They haven't solved it yet. So, yeah, I think they failed him," he added.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

(from 1:14 mark onwards)

Ad

The Kansas City Chiefs signed former San Francisco 49ers tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal with $21.24 million guaranteed. This was a major move to protect Mahomes after he suffered against the Eagles defense in the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs have kept important pieces for 2025 season

While some players like DeAndre Hopkins left Kansas City, others like Moore arrived, and pieces like Hollywood Brown and Nick Bolton stayed with the squad. Furthermore, Elijah Mitchell, Kristian Fulton, Justyn Ross and more were signed.

Ad

Their financial situation wasn't the best coming into the offseason, but they managed to make some moves and stay afloat as one of the candidates to win Super Bowl LX next year.

After failing to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, the Chiefs are now back with the pack trying to dethrone the champions.

Patrick Mahomes is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, while Travis Kelce will hope to contribute again to a championship run. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco and more will be eager to bounce back and help their QB and the franchise return to the top of the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.