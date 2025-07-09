"Does he not know Josh Allen?" - NFL fans call out Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo for crowning Joe Burrow as best QB after Patrick Mahomes

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in the spotlight with season two of Netflix's show, 'Quarterback', set to focus on his 2024 campaign. Last season, the 2x Pro Bowler led the team to a 9-8 record, finishing third in the AFC North and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a clip from the show on social media. It was the aftermath of the Bengals' 26-25 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

In the video, Chiefs' defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo met up with Joe Burrow. He labeled the quarterback as the second-best in the league behind Mahomes.

"Hey, other than that guy (Patrick Mahomes), you're the best in the business," Spagnuolo said. "I'm not saying that cause you're standing here... You're the..."

NFL fans were not on board with Steve Spagnuolo's take. They called out the Chiefs' DC on his claims that Joe Burrow is the second-best quarterback after Patrick Mahomes.

"Does he not know Josh Allen????" one fan commented

"Not even top 5, you'd have to be handicapped to not put up numbers with Jamar and Tee," another fan said.

"When did Jayden Daniels become Caucasian," this fan joked.

"Just more fuel to Josh Allen's fire," another fan said.

"Lamar (Jackson) is better," this fan said.

"He must have forgotten what JH1 did to his prized scheme down in NOLA," one fan commented.

This is not the first time that Spagunolo has compared Joe Burrow to other quarterbacks. In 2021, he had high praise for the Bengals quarterback, comparing his game to that of retired 7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Joe Burrow opens up about another passion in 'Quarterback Season 2'

In another clip from the show going viral on social media, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback discussed his passion for prehistoric fossils.

Netflix Sports shared a clip of Joe Burrow talking about his love for fossils and his excitement about the prehistoric age.

"We went to the Natural History Museum," Burrow said. "They took us behind the scenes and showed us some really cool stuff. It's like a library of fossils they don't show everybody else... When aren't fossils in your mind? They go back millions of years. That's sick."

Season two of the Netflix show will focus on Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff's journey throughout the 2024 season.

