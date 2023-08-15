Does Michael Oher hate ‘The Blind Side”? Ex-Ravens star makes shocking revelation on negative effect of movie

The Blind Side is considered one of the greatest football films ever made, but according to its subject Michael Oher, it has been nothing but a lie and strain on his image.

On Monday, the former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle filed a grievance to the Tennessee courts alleging that a central theme of the film's plot had been made up. Specifically, the film depicts the Tuohy family adopting him, but according to him, he was instead duped into giving them authority to profit off of him.

Michael Oher looks back negatively on The Blind Side

For Michael Oher, The Blind Side is a very inaccurate depiction of him that he says hurt his football career, even though he won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens and reached another with the Carolina Panthers. Back in 2015, he had told ESPN regarding the film's effects on perception of him:

"People look at me, and they take things away from me because of a movie. They don't really see the skills and the kind of player I am."

Last week, Oher released his book When Your Back's Against the Wall, in which, among other things he reiterated his disdain for how The Blind Side portrayed him, despite its successes:

"There has been so much created from The Blind Side that I am grateful for, which is why you might find it as a shock that the experience surrounding the story has also been a large source of some of my deepest hurt and pain over the past 14 years.

"Beyond the details of the deal, the politics, and the money behind the book and movie, it was the principle of the choices some people made that cut me the deepest."

A brief overview of Michael Oher's The Blind Side lawsuit

According to Michael Oher, instead of adopting him, the Tuohys made them his conservators, which gave them the power to strike business deals in his name. These included any royalties from The Blind Side, which they and their two biological children would receive in full while he received nothing.

The lawsuit seeks the following verdicts:

An injunction ending the conservatorship and banning the Tuohys from using Oher's name and likeness

A full and comprehensive computation of the profit the Tuohys made off of Oher

Restitution to Oher, which includes paying him his share of the profits and whatever damages he is entitled to

The Tuohys and their lawyer have declined to comment to ESPN, but Sean, the father, called the suit "upsetting" to the Daily Memphisian, adding that he and his family were "devastated."