Does Russell Wilson have a brother? Details about QB's siblings

Russell Wilson is one of the most prominent active NFL players. He presently plays for the Denver Broncos and is regarded as one of the most talented quarterbacks the league has ever seen. He won the 2013-14 season Super Bowl and had nine invitations to Pro Bowl contests.

Wilson has also made millions of dollars from endorsement partnerships with well-known companies like Pepsi, Levi's, Nike, and American Family Insurance. Over the years, Wilson has also supported several other notable companies, including Alaska Airlines, Microsoft, Braun, Duracell, Bose, and United Way.

The quarterback has a younger sister named Anna and an older brother named Harrison IV. When the player was four years old, he started playing football with his father and brother. His sister is regarded as one of the most well-known college basketball stars in the United States. At the same time, his brother formerly played football and baseball at the University of Richmond.

David Mendez-Yapkowitz @Dave_Yapkowitz I still don’t really know who Russell Wilson is. I just know him as Anna Wilson’s brother. 🤷‍♂️ I still don’t really know who Russell Wilson is. I just know him as Anna Wilson’s brother. 🤷‍♂️

Russell Wilson's biggest fan has always been his brother, Harrison Wilson IV.

Who is Russell Wilson's older brother Harrison IV?

Harrison Wilson IV is the only brother of Russell Wilson. Harrison, a former University of Richmond standout, is the family's oldest child. Commonly known as Harry, he's currently employed with a Chicago-based manufacturer of medical devices.

Reports and other information show that the two Wilson boys have a close relationship. After the passing of their dad, the brothers' bond grew stronger.

It is apparent that Russell Wilson freely acknowledges Harrison IV's role in establishing his profession as a quarterback.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews Stanford responded with a big run capped by Anna Wilson's 3. Big brother Russell Wilson was fired up. Stanford responded with a big run capped by Anna Wilson's 3. Big brother Russell Wilson was fired up. https://t.co/Fgv3MMGvFM

Harry urged his brother to play quarterback during their practices since he wanted to be a wide receiver when he was younger. Harrison now also serves as the president of Limitless Minds, the academic organization he and his brother founded. He has three children and is married to Courtenay Wilson.

Harrison and Anna share the same birthday. Anna represents Stanford University in basketball. The younger sibling mentioned how she picks up knowledge from her older brothers and even names Russell as her inspiration. Russell, for his part, frequently shares Anna's images and accomplishments with his followers on Instagram.

Russell Wilson is one of very few sportsmen who simultaneously pursues two significant sporting interests in football and soccer. He is an owner of the Seattle Sounders FC team. The quarterback splashes in millions as a result of his diligence and perseverance. In February 2022, his net worth was $100 million.

