Does Russell Wilson have a no-trade clause? Exploring Broncos QB's $242,500,000 contract situation

Denver Broncos superstar quarterback Russell Wilson is one of the most talked about players in the NFL.

The nine-time Pro Bowler is a Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest dual-threat QBs of all time. However, in recent years, Wilson's performances have dipped, attracting criticism.

Russell Wilson has a no-trade clause, meaning he would have to approve any trade the Broncos make. Hence, Wilson would have to be willing to go to any team interested in acquiring him, else a trade won't take place.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Wilson hasn't been at his best since arriving in Denver, the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner still has a lot of leverage.

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

Expand Tweet

Russell Wilson's contract

According to Spotrac, Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $242,588,236 contract with the Denver Broncos.

The one-time All-Pro selection contract includes a $50 million signing bonus and total guarantees of $161 million. Wilson is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2029.

Furthermore, his contract contains a no-trade clause, which means that the veteran QB can veto any trade made by the Broncos.

Expand Tweet

How much has Russell Wilson earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Russell Wilson has made $266,362,520 in his 12-year NFL career. The perennial Pro Bowler is one of the most consistent players, so it's no surprise that he earned such a high total.

Wilson earned $181,362,520 during his 10-year spell with the Seattle Seahawks. The former third-round pick is arguably the best quarterback in Seahawks history and helped make the franchise a postseason regular during his decade there.

He made the Super Bowl twice as a member of the Seahawks and was instrumental in their Super Bowl XLVIII victory. The less said about the loss in Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots, the better, though.

Wilson has also earned $85 million with the Denver Broncos following his blockbuster trade ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The superstar QB hasn't been cooking much in Denver, and the team is on the verge of another regular-season exit. That has led to calls for Wilson's contract to either get restructured or for the 2015 NFL passer rating leader to be shipped off to another franchise.

However, unfortunately for Wilson's detractors, the veteran dual-threat QB has a no-trade clause etched into his contract, so he retains the final say on his next destination. He can only leave the Broncos if he's fully on board with the idea.

Deebo Samuel or Odell Beckham Jr.? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16