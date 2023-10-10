Does Travis Kelce smoke? Revisiting Chiefs TE's suspension in college

Travis Kelce is staking an increasing claim to becoming the greatest tight end in history, thanks to two Super Bowl victories and a growing list of personal records.

His football career has been interesting, starting with his stint as a quarterback at the University of Cincinnati and continuing with being the best tight end in the NFL. He has mastered the game, but there are certain gaps when it comes to smoking marijuana.

A couple of days before playing against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Kelce was spotted smoking in his car on the way to Kansas City Chiefs practice, according to the Daily Mail.

The 34-year-old did not deny smoking during an interview with Vanity Fair in June. Moreover, Kelce said that between 50 and 80 percent of NFL players smoke marijuana.

Players only undergo testing for marijuana under the NFL's marijuana regulation during the first two weeks of training camp.

"If you just stop in the middle of July, you'll be fine," Kelce said to Vanity Fair.

"Because everyone is working out in the heat and working out to the point of exhaustion, many NFL players stop a week before they are tested and still pass. No one is actually punished for it anymore."

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar hasn't faced a marijuana-related suspension during his NFL career. The likelihood that he has found a way around the NFL's marijuana policy is high given what he mentioned about players discovering ways to get around it.

Travis Kelce was once kicked off his college football team for smoking

Although Travis Kelce is one of the NFL's most distinctive players, his football career was once at risk of jeopardy.

The future Hall of Fame tight end was given a 12-month suspension for marijuana use in 2009 when he was a student at Cincinnati. That included the entirety of his redshirt sophomore season.

"I got kicked out of college because of marijuana," said Kelce. "I partied a little too much there, got hit with a drug test, and from that point on, I realized I gotta tighten the f*** up."

Travis Kelce, who previously alternated between playing tight end and quarterback, added that the transgression prompted him to decide to become a tight end.

After serving his punishment, Kelce caught 13 catches for 150 yards and two scores for his squad in 2011. During his final year, he also recorded 45 catches for 722 yards and eight scores.

Fortunately, Travis Kelce has either stayed weed-free since then or has managed his use well enough to avoid a suspension and continue playing.