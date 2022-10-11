Where does Peyton Manning live? Everything you need to know about his enormous Denver state

T

During his entire 18-year career, NFL icon Peyton Manning only played for two teams (the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos). He was the first NFL player to win a Super Bowl for two different teams. In 2016, he retired as a true legend of the game.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Manning with the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. The 13-time Pro Bowler was a four-time MVP and was named the Offensive Player of the Year twice in 2004 and 2013.

He missed the 2011 NFL season because of an injured neck. He would go on to be win the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2012.

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

Manning enjoyed considerable success in the NFL and currently has a $250 million net worth. He owns a mansion in Cherry Hills Village, which is southeast of Denver, Colorado.

Here's more about Peyton Manning's $6 million home.

What is Peyton Manning's house like?

Peyton Manning's mansion in Denver

His 16,464-square-foot house is spread across a 3.4-acre property. He bought the house in 2012 for $4.5 million, and it is currently worth a reported $6 million.

The Georgian-style mansion includes seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms. The house is close to prominent schools like Kent Denver, which is a private, coeducational college-preparatory school serving middle and high school students in grades 6-12.

The luxurious home was constructed in 2004. It is surrounded by a wrought-iron gated entrance. There is a carport that easily fits seven cars. The compound also has indoor and outdoor heated kennels.

Interestingly, there is no swimming pool, but there is enough space to accommodate two in the backyard or the garden area. The spacious backyard can be used for family functions and house parties, and the garden space is covered with well-manicured grass.

At the front of the house is a big veranda and a patio that has a built-in grill that can be used for small get-togethers with friends and for team barbecues.

On the second floor, there's another veranda and a beautiful lounge area on the balcony that overlooks the serene gardens in the compounds.

Peyton Manning lives in his beautiful home with his wife Ashley Thompson, whom he married in 2001, and their children. They were blessed with twins, Marshall Williams and Mosley Thompson, on March 31, 2011.

