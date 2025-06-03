“Doesn’t even know how to play the position yet”: Jeremiah Trotter reveals true feelings about Eagles DT Jalen Carter's future in the NFL

Jalen Carter recorded 4.5 sacks, 6.0 passes defended, 42 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, 53 pressures, 2.0 forced fumbles and 16 quarterback hits in 16 games in 2024, making him a vital component of the Philadelphia Eagles' powerful defensive line. His tremendous progress in his second season, which ended in a Super Bowl win for the Eagles, saw him finish as a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Former Eagles player Jeremiah Trotter seems to be impressed with Carter's development so far and his lofty potential moving forward.
Trotter, who had three stints with the Eagles as a linebacker in his career, praised Carter's raw talent in an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP, Philly's flagship radio station. He also predicted that the former No. 9 draft pick would only improve with time as he gradually understands his psoition better.
“Nothing he's doing surprises me," Trotter said about Carter. "Word is on the street, he doesn’t even know how to play the position yet. From guys I talk to inside, he doesn’t even know how to play the position yet. He’s just playing off of raw talent. The sky's the limit for this kid, I'm excited about his future."
It's simply delightful that Carter, who is still only 24, has already established himself as one of the league's top players at his position. So Trotter is correct in his assessment that the DT is likely to dominate the position for years to come.
Carter might become even more efficient if the Eagles take the time to educate him on how to play the position better, going into the 2025 season.
Aaron Donald has named Jalen Carter his heir
Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was considered the best at his position for the best part of his 10-year pro career, winning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Donald, who retired following the 2023 season, noted in January that Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles is his NFL replacement, as reported by LeSean McCoy.
Due to his dominance in his first two seasons in the league, Carter has been compared to Donald, one of the greatest DTs the league has seen. Getting compliments from Donald himself confirms Carter's enormous potential as a star.
