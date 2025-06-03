“Doesn’t even know how to play the position yet”: Jeremiah Trotter reveals true feelings about Eagles DT Jalen Carter's future in the NFL

Jalen Carter recorded 4.5 sacks, 6.0 passes defended, 42 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, 53 pressures, 2.0 forced fumbles and 16 quarterback hits in 16 games in 2024, making him a vital component of the Philadelphia Eagles' powerful defensive line. His tremendous progress in his second season, which ended in a Super Bowl win for the Eagles, saw him finish as a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Ad

Former Eagles player Jeremiah Trotter seems to be impressed with Carter's development so far and his lofty potential moving forward.

Trotter, who had three stints with the Eagles as a linebacker in his career, praised Carter's raw talent in an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP, Philly's flagship radio station. He also predicted that the former No. 9 draft pick would only improve with time as he gradually understands his psoition better.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Nothing he's doing surprises me," Trotter said about Carter. "Word is on the street, he doesn’t even know how to play the position yet. From guys I talk to inside, he doesn’t even know how to play the position yet. He’s just playing off of raw talent. The sky's the limit for this kid, I'm excited about his future."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's simply delightful that Carter, who is still only 24, has already established himself as one of the league's top players at his position. So Trotter is correct in his assessment that the DT is likely to dominate the position for years to come.

Carter might become even more efficient if the Eagles take the time to educate him on how to play the position better, going into the 2025 season.

Aaron Donald has named Jalen Carter his heir

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was considered the best at his position for the best part of his 10-year pro career, winning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Ad

Donald, who retired following the 2023 season, noted in January that Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles is his NFL replacement, as reported by LeSean McCoy.

Expand Tweet

Due to his dominance in his first two seasons in the league, Carter has been compared to Donald, one of the greatest DTs the league has seen. Getting compliments from Donald himself confirms Carter's enormous potential as a star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.