Dolphins’ Braxton Berrios divulges Mike McDaniel’s advice over dating TikTok sensation Alix Earle

Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios recently opened up about dating Alix Earle and Mike McDaniel's advice regarding his situation to Kay Adams. It made for a fun interview with some hilarious comments as she asked him:

"So does he ever give you love advice? Is that like McDaniel's game?"

Braxton Berrios responded that head coach Mike McDaniel is indeed involved in his relationship and likes to talk about that with him. The player conceded that some of the advice is more satirical than serious.

The head coach has reportedly told him about the way he courted his wife and even asked him to get married as it makes everything better. Whether this recollection is a nod to his upcoming plans with Alix Earle remains to be seen. The player said:

"Coach McDaniels loves to chirp and loves the chirp me about that... I think it's more satire than actual advice. Supposedly, he is very comfortable and confident about you know, his game of getting his wife that absolutely has been portrayed to me, but there's not much advice. I mean, today, he told me get married, everything gets better. So I guess that is a little bit of advice."

Braxton Berrios has a new lease of life with Mike McDaniel and Alix Earle

Braxton Berrios was previously dating Sophia Culpo and their split was anything but amicable. She accused him of cheating on him and revealed purported texts that showed his infidelity. He was spotted with Alix Earle soon after that previous breakup. It has reportedly been hard on his previous girlfriend, as her sister Olivia Culpo, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's partner, revealed.

But Braxton Berrios has since found a new lease of life with the Miami Dolphins. Last year with the New York Jets, he had 18 receptions for 145 yards in 17 games and did not get into the endzone. Under Mike McDaniel, he already has 20 receptions in 11 games. He has surpassed previous season's yardage alredy with 194 and scored a receiving touchdown.

Braxton Berrios may not be the best receiver with the Dolphins. It is tough to break into a team that contains Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But he seems to be doing better than he was before, both on the field and off it. While we do not know how much Alix Earle is contributing to the latter, Mike McDaniel's advice on football-related matters is certainly helping him.