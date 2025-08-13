"Dolphins can’t catch a break man": NFL fans react as Chop Robinson gets carted off during training

Chop Robinson sounded the alarms for the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. The Florida team is dealing with a series of injuries in training camp, including tight end Jalin Conyers, running back Alexander Mattison and linebacker Jaelan Phillips.Robinson, another linebacker, suffered an injury during a scrimmage period, which resulted in the player being carted off practice, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.As soon as the report saw the light, many fans reacted. NFL Twitter had a lot to say about it, with many lamenting the terrible time the Miami Dolphins are having regarding injuries.&quot;Dolphins can’t catch a break man,&quot; one fan said.OTL @OTLFFootballLINKDolphins can’t catch a break man&quot;Dolphins cursed?&quot; another fan said. KEEZY BABY 🫶🏽 @1keezybabyLINKDolphins cursed?&quot;When I saw Chop Robinson trending I knew it wasn't good,&quot; another fan added. marc @blue_checkmarcLINKWhen I saw Chop Robinson trending I knew it wasn't goodOthers sent good wishes to Robinson, who would be a major loss to the already struggling Dolphins. &quot;Hopefully Chop can be ready for the beginning of the season,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Hope Chop makes a quick recovery,&quot; another fan said. &quot;What is going on with all these injuries man prayers up,&quot; another fan wondered. The Miami Dolphins held a joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday. It happened during team drills. Robinson went at it with Lions' running back David Montgomery. He forced a fumble, but Montgomery recovered, while the linebacker couldn't get up. He stayed on the ground until the cart entered the field.Miami Dolphins' LB Chop Robinson shares health update after Wednesday scare Amid all the concern about his health, Chop Robinson took to his Instagram story to share a soothing message to fans.&quot;I'm good yall nothing serious,&quot; he wrote.Credit: IG/choppRobinson will enter his second season in the league after a solid rookie campaign. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft recorded 26 tackles, six sacks and four passes defended. He is expected to have a breakout season if he remains healthy.&quot;Chop -- he's a different breed. The way he moves, his get off, how low he runs to the ground,&quot; Quinton Bell said, per ESPN. &quot;I see Chop having another breakout year. He had a great year last year, but I think he's going to take it to a whole other level.&quot;The past two seasons have been a nightmare regarding injuries for the Dolphins, but Robinson appears to be healthy for the rest of the preseason.