  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Dolphins can’t catch a break man": NFL fans react as Chop Robinson gets carted off during training

"Dolphins can’t catch a break man": NFL fans react as Chop Robinson gets carted off during training

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 13, 2025 20:12 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins Minicamp - Source: Imagn
"Dolphins can’t catch a break man": NFL fans react as Chop Robinson gets carted off during training (Credit: IMAGN)

Chop Robinson sounded the alarms for the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. The Florida team is dealing with a series of injuries in training camp, including tight end Jalin Conyers, running back Alexander Mattison and linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

Ad

Robinson, another linebacker, suffered an injury during a scrimmage period, which resulted in the player being carted off practice, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As soon as the report saw the light, many fans reacted. NFL Twitter had a lot to say about it, with many lamenting the terrible time the Miami Dolphins are having regarding injuries.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Dolphins can’t catch a break man," one fan said.
Ad
"Dolphins cursed?" another fan said.
Ad
"When I saw Chop Robinson trending I knew it wasn't good," another fan added.
Ad

Others sent good wishes to Robinson, who would be a major loss to the already struggling Dolphins.

"Hopefully Chop can be ready for the beginning of the season," one fan said.
"Hope Chop makes a quick recovery," another fan said.
"What is going on with all these injuries man prayers up," another fan wondered.

The Miami Dolphins held a joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday. It happened during team drills. Robinson went at it with Lions' running back David Montgomery. He forced a fumble, but Montgomery recovered, while the linebacker couldn't get up. He stayed on the ground until the cart entered the field.

Ad

Miami Dolphins' LB Chop Robinson shares health update after Wednesday scare

Amid all the concern about his health, Chop Robinson took to his Instagram story to share a soothing message to fans.

"I'm good yall nothing serious," he wrote.
Credit: IG/chopp
Credit: IG/chopp

Robinson will enter his second season in the league after a solid rookie campaign. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft recorded 26 tackles, six sacks and four passes defended. He is expected to have a breakout season if he remains healthy.

Ad
"Chop -- he's a different breed. The way he moves, his get off, how low he runs to the ground," Quinton Bell said, per ESPN. "I see Chop having another breakout year. He had a great year last year, but I think he's going to take it to a whole other level."

The past two seasons have been a nightmare regarding injuries for the Dolphins, but Robinson appears to be healthy for the rest of the preseason.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications