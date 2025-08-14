Dolphins' Chop Robinson drops 4-word message after being carted off during joint practice with Lions

Chop Robinson made his mark with the Miami Dolphins in his rookie season. The linebacker amassed 26 tackles, 6.0 sacks and four pass deflections, earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors.However, Dolphins fans held their collective breath on Wednesday as Robinson was carted off during a joint practice session with the Detroit Lions. The Penn State Nittany Lions product dropped a four-word message to assure fans of his health.Robinson replied to NFL insider Adam Schefter's Instagram post on Wednesday.&quot;I'm good nothing serious,&quot; Robinson wrote.Miami has a well-documented history of defensive issues, and it's doing its best to build a solid young core on that end.The team selected Robinson at No. 21 in 2024. The Dolphins remain hopeful that the linebacker remains fit and continues to show promise in the stacked AFC. They looked great when Roinson was hounding opposing quarterbacks last season.What's next for Chop Robinson and the Dolphins?Chop Robinson got hurt during an 11-on-11 session. He left the field after fellow Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver came over to check on him. Robinson was subsequently wheeled off on a cart while his teammates continued the joint practice.With his Instagram reply to Adam Schefter, Robinson appears to have avoided significant injury. He is expected to be a major part of the team's pass rush in the upcoming campaign.Robinson will undergo tests to figure out the severity of the injury. It's unlikely that he'll feature in his team's preseason game against the Lions on Saturday. However, he could see action in Miami's last preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 23.The Dolphins will start their regular season on Sept. 7 versus the Indianapolis Colts. They'll look to have a positive result in that matchup as they have a challenging schedule in 2025.