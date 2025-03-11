"Dolphins should definitely start Zach Wilson" - NFL fans react as Tua Tagovailoa's yacht party video goes viral during free agency

NFL fans believe the Miami Dolphins should start Zach Wilson over Tua Tagovailoa in 2025.

Ad

The Dolphins signed Wilson to back up Tagovailoa, but as free agency began, a video of Tagovailoa partying on a yacht went viral. The video showed the quarterback with a drink in his hand, and many claimed he was out of shape.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the post went viral, some fans believe Wilson has a legitimate shot to win the starting job with the Dolphins.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Should definitely start Zach Wilson," a fan wrote.

"People tried to tell me he was better than Hurts," a fan added.

Some fans, however, think what Tagovailoa is doing is fine as it is the offseason and he is enjoying himself.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It’s the “offseason” for a reason big dog," a fan wrote.

"Who cares about quarterback shape. Can he throw it or not," a fan added.

However, some fans still think Wilson could steal the starting job if he has success in training camp.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He’s on vacation with his family… the man will be fine," a fan wrote.

"He could probably be in football shape in about 2 weeks," a fan added.

Tagovailoa has four years left on his contract, but there is a potential out after the 2026 season. He went 291-for-399 for 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa dealt with injuries in 2024

Tua Tagovailoa dealt with injuries last season as the Miami Dolphins quarterback played in just 11 games.

Ad

Tagovailoa has had injury concerns throughout his career. In 2024, he dealt with a hip injury, and coach Mike McDaniel said it wasn't possible for him to play down the stretch.

“From a medical perspective, [it was] not an option for him to play,” McDaniel said, via NBC. "Ultimately, he absolutely wanted to play. It wasn’t a pain tolerance thing — because that’s not in the equation for him. He wasn’t physically — the main thing is that he not only was super susceptible to a much more significant injury, based upon that injury if he were to fall in harm’s way.

Ad

"But a major factor was the lack of strength due to the injury and his inability, as we forecasted, to protect himself and his teammates within the pocket, doing the things he normally has to do.”

With Tua Tagovailoa having injury concerns, the Dolphins added Wilson to be the backup and someone who could start should the quarterback deal with injuries again next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.