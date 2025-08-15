"Dolphins are an embarrassment" - Colin Cowherd tears into Mike McDaniel over reports of sloppy joint practice with Lions

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins have had a difficult week in training camp. Reports state that the Dolphins struggled mightily during a joint practice session with the Detroit Lions. This comes after the Dolphins missed out on the playoffs in the 2024 campaign and look to contend without needing a major rebuild.NFL analyst Colin Cowherd laid into McDaniel and his team. Speaking on &quot;The Herd with Colin Cowherd&quot; on Thursday, the show host said:&quot;Mike McDaniel (is) not a guy that holds people accountable. They are a top five penalized team since he became the coach of the Dolphins.&quot;So yesterday the Dolphins had a practice against the Lions. The quote here is that 'it was as lopsided a joint NFL practice as I've ever seen.' You can't be a bowl of Jello. That's what Miami is. Lot of movement, (but) no meat in the sandwich and that's why I say with Miami and Mike McDaniel, what are they?&quot;He concluded:&quot;Now he's trying to create accountability and it's hard.&quot;The Herd's X account posted the clip with the caption:&quot;In year 4 under Mike McDaniel the Dolphins are an embarrassment @Colin Cowherd.&quot;The veteran analyst isn't pleased with the Dolphins' trajectory under the offensive-minded head coach. It's been years since he took over the job, and the Dolphins are yet to establish themselves as a genuine contender in the AFC.The reports of a bad joint practice with the Lions didn't do McDaniel and his squad any favors. His detractors now have even more to go with ahead of his fourth season on the job.What's next for Mike McDaniel's Dolphins?The Miami Dolphins have a preseason game against the Detroit Lions to maneuver. All eyes will be on Mike McDaniel's team, especially after the reports of the lopsidedness of both teams' joint practice session.It remains to be seen whether the fourth-year head coach plays his starters in the matchup. If he does, the starters will likely feature in the first half, followed by the backup and rotational members.The Miami Dolphins tied their first game of the preseason against the Chicago Bears. They'll hope for an even better showing against the Lions. Then, they'll end the preseason with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.The Dolphins will start the 2025 regular season against the Shane Steichen-coached Indianapolis Colts. A win in that game could give them the perfect springboard in a make-or-break season for the head coach.