Stephen Ross became the Miami Dolphins' owner in 2009 and has remained so ever since.

Recently, he was offered a $10 billion offer for the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and the Formula One Miami Grand Prix. According to USA Today, Ross and billionaire Ken Griffin had discussions, but nothing came to fruition.

The Dolphins are currently valued at $5.7 billion, which is the 11th-highest value of any NFL team.

Fans had split opinions on the recent news. Some think Ross should take the offer, sell the team and be under new ownership.

"I like Ross. He has been a much better owner than most Dolphins fans give him credit for. That being said I couldn’t blame him if he took the offer," one fan wrote.

On the contrary, some fans don't want Ross to sell the franchise. Some fans pointed out how Ross has helped the team out by using money to renovate the stadium, upgrade uniforms and upgrade their stadium.

Even with Ross's big offer, some fans still want to see him as the team's owner.

Here's how other fans responded:

"He's been a great owner. I prefer he not sell. He spends money like no other owner and his biggest mistake that cost the team was breaking the rules to get closer to a championship. Careful what you wish for," one fan wrote.

"People saying Ross selling is a good thing either are to young or just don’t remember the pile of dog shit this whole organization was from Players to facilities to perception. Not saying the next owner won’t be good but Ross has always done everything he could to win. Never questioned writing a check or bringing in talent the gm or coach wanted. Trust me Ross will be missed," one fan wrote.

"I like Ross he's the best owner we had since Wayne ,he has put his own money into rebuilding this team up he can't go out there and play the game so don't do that man like that ,y'all some ungrateful SOBs he has the a awesome job as a owner with not having any knowledge in the sport," another fan said defending Ross.

Ross ultimately decided to decline the offer, stating that he wanted to leave the assets for his family to inherit.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Draft Class: Who will help contribute as a rookie?

Chop Robinson during the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL season is getting closer with the NFL Draft concluding last weekend. The Miami Dolphins selected seven new members to their team.

They selected Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson with their first-round pick. They then used their second-round pick on offensive tackle Patrick Paul and grabbed a running back in the fourth round while selecting Jaylen Wright.

In the last three rounds, they added two wideouts, Malik Washington and Tahj Washington, while also selecting linebacker Mohammed Kamara and safety Patrick McCorris.

With the team losing Christian Wilkins in free agency, Robinson and Kamara have chances to make impacts right away on the line. Paul will be the backup OT and Terron Armstead and Wright may not see much time in a crowded backfield.