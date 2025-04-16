Dolphins GM Chris Grier gives verdict on Jalen Ramsey's trade situation as draft day looms

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier believes it was in the best interest of everyone to seek out a trade for Jalen Ramsey.

It was reported that the Dolphins and Ramsey have mutually agreed to explore trade options ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Heading into the draft, Grier says both parties should move on.

"Really after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward," Grier said, via ESPN. "I will say these decisions aren't done quickly and they're not taken lightly because we spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things. At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade.

"We went through the process, and I just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent, that it was best to move forward, and it was best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey."

Although the Dolphins are looking to trade Ramsey, Grier says he isn't sure when a deal will happen. It could happen before, during or even after the draft, although after wouldn't be ideal.

"I don't know. Trades come together in all different times," Grier said. "We've seen from before the draft, during the draft. … When it happens it will happen. If it doesn't, we'll deal with it then."

Ramsey is a lockdown cornerback and is under contract through the 2028 season. However, there is a potential opt-out after the 2026 season.

In two years in Miami, Ramsey recorded 82 tackles, 16 passes defended, six tackles for loss, and five interceptions.

Dolphins GM says team has to be better

Miami failed to make the playoffs last season, and Chris Grier believes the team has to be better.

The Dolphins had a disappointing year, and he has been looking at ways to improve the team through the draft and free agency.

"No, there hasn't been, but listen -- Mike and I want to win probably more than you guys in here just to get you guys off our backs," Grier said. "But at the end of the day, it's the NFL. The crazy thing is when you hear some of the really good head coaches in this league that have won all the time, and people are calling for them to get fired after a season -- it is just the nature of the beast ... at the end of the day, you have to just work and try to drown out the noise."

Miami has the 13th pick in this year's draft and 10 total draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, Grier says he is open to trading up or down depending on how the board shakes up to help Miami improve.

