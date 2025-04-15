Dolphins GM Chris Grier makes stance clear on Tyreek Hill's future in Miami

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill could be on the move this offseason. The star Dolphins wide receiver has flirted with the idea of being traded multiple times this offseason through cryptic social media posts.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier sounded as if he is open for business regarding a Hill trade.

When asked if Hill will be traded this offseason, Grier responded by saying it isn't something that the team is pursuing, but if he got a good offer, such as two first-round picks, he'd be open for business.

Grier said:

"That is not anything that we're pursuing. Who knows? If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, we'll consider it."

Before the 2022 season, the Dolphins acquired Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Hill has played the last three seasons with the Dolphins.

After hauling in 119 catches in 2022 and 1,710 yards, Hill led the league in receiving yards in his second season with the Dolphins in 2023, with 1,799 yards and also led the league in receiving touchdowns with 13.

This past season, Hill saw a big drop in production, catching just 81 balls for 959 yards and eight touchdowns while playing all 17 games.

The Miami Dolphins have made Jalen Ramsey available via trade

Jalen Ramsey during Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

The Miami Dolphins could be making big changes this offseason. While it sounds like wide receiver Tyreek Hill is available via trade, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey sounds like he could be moved this offseason.

This morning, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that he wouldn't be surprised to see Ramsey play elsewhere next season, as Chris Grier confirmed that the team is exploring options of moving on from him.

Ramsey, like Hill, was acquired by the Dolphins via trade. The Dolphins sent the Los Angeles Rams a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in exchange for Ramsey prior to the 2023 season.

Despite missing the first seven games of the 2023 season, Ramsey still made the Pro Bowl. He played all 17 games this past season for the Dolphins.

Do you think the Dolphins will trade Jalen Ramsey or Tyreek Hill this offseason?

