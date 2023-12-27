Mike McDaniel, the current head coach of the Miami Dolphins, is one of the more colorful people in the NFL today.

On the field, he is the main architect of one of the most prolific passing offenses in the league, boasting the following stats:

4,288 yards (most in the league)

27 touchdowns (within the top 10)

201 first downs (tied for first)

40.1% first-down percentage (second-highest)

51 passes covering at least 20 yards (within the top 10)

Longest pass of 78 yards (within the top 10)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Off it, he is famous for his very upbeat personality, always maintaining a likable image even during the low moments. And the latest episode of HBO's Hard Knocks shows it, especially in one major scene.

In the clip below, McDaniel can be heard yelling this, as Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Dan Marino claps within earshot of him:

“F--- your records, Dan! We’re coming for your records, Dan!"

Expand Tweet

The said episode covers their Christmas Eve game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike McDaniel relishes thought of Dolphins beating another winning team in dominant Ravens to clinch AFC’s top seed

Much has been said about the “fraudulence” of the Miami Dolphins’ 11-4 record; and to be fair to the detractors, their claims are not unfounded.

Before the Dallas Cowboys, almost all their wins had come against teams that either had a losing record or were in losing streaks - a list that included the league-worst Carolina Panthers and two NFC East teams that severely regressed from 2022 in the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

But against contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, they have faltered. And that was the narrative that Mike McDaniel alluded to in his presser after defeating America’s Team:

“You want to be playing the best football teams in December and January. You want to go toe to toe with them, and you want to earn victories. To do that, we’re very fortunate to have the opportunity to play the Baltimore Ravens this week.”

Defeating the Ravens comes with a great reward: the AFC’s top seed, but it will not be easy.

Lamar Jackson and company have been ruthless on both sides of the ball, as shown in their 33-19 Christmas rout of the San Francisco 49ers. The 2019 NFL MVP blew the game wide open with scoring passes to Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers, while the defense tormented Brock Purdy with four sacks and interceptions each.

However, the Dolphins themselves have a strong roster that may do just that. Tua Tagovailoa has plenty of weapons at his disposal, like Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill, while the defense has benefited from the entry of Jalen Ramsey, who made his team debut in Week 8 after recovering from a meniscus injury.

NFL Predictions 2023-24 × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.