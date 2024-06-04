Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel proclaims $10,000,000 free agency addition 'YAC monster'

The Miami Dolphins suffered a disappointing ending to an otherwise impressive 2023 NFL season last year. They finished the regular season with a solid 11-6 record, but were torched 26-7 by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. The franchise has been focused on improving its roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

One of their most significant additions was signing Jonnu Smith to a two-year, $10 million deal during the free agency period. Tight end has been one of the weakest positions for the Dolphins ever since Mike McDaniel took over as their head coach two years ago.

Apparently, McDaniel believes that can change his year, as he was excited about his new weapon, via Josh Houtz of The Phinsider.

"He's a YAC monster," McDaniel said about Smith. "A mentality and physical presence at the point of attack. When people want to give up space, drop seven with some depth, you can make them pay in a short amount of time. And he can also stretch the field."

Jonnu Smith is coming off of the best statistical season of his career so far last year with the Atlanta Falcons. He set career highs with 50 receptions on 70 targets for 582 yards in his only season with the team.

He previously played for the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.

He will theoretically provide them with a significant upgrade from Durham Smythe, who led their tight ends with 35 receptions on 43 targets for 366 yards. Smythe also recorded just 139 YAC, compared to Smith's 357 YAC, supporting McDaniel's excitement for his new offensive weapon.

Full list of Dolphins' free agency additions

The Miami Dolphins have been fairly active during the 2024 NFL offseason as they look to build off of last year's appearance in the playoffs.

This includes signing several players during the 2024 NFL free agency period to improve their chances of potentially making a deeper postseason run in this upcoming season.

Here's a full list of their free agent signings this year:

TE Jonnu Smith

EDGE Shaq Barrett

S Jordan Poyer

CB Kendall Fuller

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

LB Jordyn Brooks

DT Neville Gallimore

OL Jack Driscoll

TE Jody Fortson

DT Jonathan Harris

OL Aaron Brewer

CB Siran Neal

DT Benito Jones