Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel proclaims $10,000,000 free agency addition 'YAC monster'

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel proclaims $10,000,000 free agency addition 'YAC monster'

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel proclaims $10,000,000 free agency addition 'YAC monster'

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 04, 2024 17:17 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs
Mike McDaniel hypes free agent addition

The Miami Dolphins suffered a disappointing ending to an otherwise impressive 2023 NFL season last year. They finished the regular season with a solid 11-6 record, but were torched 26-7 by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. The franchise has been focused on improving its roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

One of their most significant additions was signing Jonnu Smith to a two-year, $10 million deal during the free agency period. Tight end has been one of the weakest positions for the Dolphins ever since Mike McDaniel took over as their head coach two years ago.

Apparently, McDaniel believes that can change his year, as he was excited about his new weapon, via Josh Houtz of The Phinsider.

"He's a YAC monster," McDaniel said about Smith. "A mentality and physical presence at the point of attack. When people want to give up space, drop seven with some depth, you can make them pay in a short amount of time. And he can also stretch the field."
also-read-trending Trending

Jonnu Smith is coming off of the best statistical season of his career so far last year with the Atlanta Falcons. He set career highs with 50 receptions on 70 targets for 582 yards in his only season with the team.

He previously played for the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.

He will theoretically provide them with a significant upgrade from Durham Smythe, who led their tight ends with 35 receptions on 43 targets for 366 yards. Smythe also recorded just 139 YAC, compared to Smith's 357 YAC, supporting McDaniel's excitement for his new offensive weapon.

Full list of Dolphins' free agency additions

Jonnu Smith
Jonnu Smith

The Miami Dolphins have been fairly active during the 2024 NFL offseason as they look to build off of last year's appearance in the playoffs.

This includes signing several players during the 2024 NFL free agency period to improve their chances of potentially making a deeper postseason run in this upcoming season.

Here's a full list of their free agent signings this year:

  • TE Jonnu Smith
  • EDGE Shaq Barrett
  • S Jordan Poyer
  • CB Kendall Fuller
  • LB Anthony Walker Jr.
  • LB Jordyn Brooks
  • DT Neville Gallimore
  • OL Jack Driscoll
  • TE Jody Fortson
  • DT Jonathan Harris
  • OL Aaron Brewer
  • CB Siran Neal
  • DT Benito Jones

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी