Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel reveals Tyreek Hill returns to the team's facility 4 days after suffering a season-ending injury

Tyreek Hill paid a surprise visit to the Miami Dolphins’ team meeting on Friday, the team's coach, Mike McDaniel, disclosed in his press conference ahead of Week 5. This is coming just three days after the wide receiver underwent major surgery on a season-ending injury.Hill suffered the horrific injury in the third quarter of the 27-20 win over the New York Jets on Monday night, dislocating his knee and rupturing his ACL. He showed great enthusiasm on the field as he was being carted off the field, and he repeated that with his Friday appearance in the team’s facility.“Tyreek was in the building today,&quot; McDaniel said. &quot;He came into the team meeting and made sure that the guys were continuing to stay motivated to have complementary football with 11 players playing as one in three phases over the course of the game.”The absence of Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins team is undoubtedly a big blow, especially as they've struggled significantly this season. However, McDaniel noted that he does not plan to overadjust the team’s strategy to compensate for his absence“I think we have a lot of capable football players that I'm very confident in,” McDaniel said. “I think when you lose players of that magnitude, it's never done with one human being.It's the execution of the overall group at all positions that make up the difference. And I have a bunch of motivated football players. &quot;Where there's adversity, there's opportunity -- I think that's kind of our speed.”NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins - Source: ImagnDolphins players consider Tyreek Hill’s visit a meaningful oneA host of Miami Dolphins players shared their views on the surprise visit of Tyreek Hill on Friday. Many of them consider it an impactful one from the wide receiver, who brings a vibrant personality and was among the most beloved players on the roster. One of them is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.“He just came into the team meeting room and he was just there, you know what I’m saying?” Fitzpatrick said. “I think just even that is saying a whole lot.“I think he’s, what, two days out of surgery, a major surgery, not like a little scope or something. It’s a serious surgery, so having him in the building and seeing that he wants to be present and be around the team means a whole lot to us.”The Miami Dolphins, which have struggled significantly this season, burst into unfamiliar terrain as they make a trip to Charlotte on Sunday to face the Carolina Panthers. Tyreek Hill has been important for the team since he was acquired via trade with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, and they've only won a single game in his absence.