Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel sets the record straight on Tyreek Hill’s cryptic social media activity 

Tyreek Hill is rumored to be requesting a trade from the Miami Dolphins during the 2025 NFL offseason. He voiced discontent at the close of last season, and subsequent social media activity suggests he may want out. He reacted to several social media posts that have mentioned him as a potential trade candidate.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the trade rumors, to which he replied:

"Tyreek's known for whatever antics on social media."

According to David Furones, McDaniel said that if Hill had a problem with being in Miami, he is convinced that his top wide receiver would discuss it with him.

Hill's recent social media activity includes reacting with a smiling emoji and the deuces emoji to posts discussing a hypothetical trade situation. McDaniel suggests that Hill is simply going about his typical "antics" and engaging on social media.

Tyreek Hill has spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins after being traded there by the Kansas City Chiefs. His former team has found much more success than his current one, especially in the playoffs. Miami has failed to win a postseason game since Hill's arrival, while the Chiefs have won two more Super Bowls.

Dolphins salary cap implications of a potential Tyreek Hill trade

Tyreek Hill has two years remaining on his current contract with the Miami Dolphins. If they were to trade him this year, the salary cap implications of doing so clearly suggest that they would wait, or at least designate it, until at least June 1st.

Trading him before this date would result in more than $28 million in dead cap for the 2025 season, according to Spotrac. Doing so after this date would spread the dead cap money for them across the next two years and free up nearly $15 million in available cap space for this season.

While Mike McDaniel insists that he's not worried about losing Hill, the Dolphins would get some financial benefits by trading him. It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out for one of the best overall wide receivers in the NFL, who would likely have a large market of interested teams.

