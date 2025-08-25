Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel shares crucial update on De'Von Achane's injury ahead of Week 1 kickoff

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel offered a crucial update on De'Von Achane's injury ahead of the 2025 NFL regular season. The running back had been dealing with a calf injury that he suffered in the preseason.

However, McDaniel offered some encouraging news on Achance, which is a boost for the Dolphins.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel offers update on De'Von Achane's injury

NFL: Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane - Source: Getty

On Sunday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said De'Von Achane had "no setbacks" with his calf injury. Miami also expects the running back to be fit in time to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 7.

Underdog NFL @UnderdogNFL McDaniel: De'Von Achane (calf) has had "no setbacks."

According to reports, Achane suffered a soft tissue calf injury during Miami's joint practice with the Detroit Lions ahead of the Week 2 preseason match-up. He has not practiced with the team since then.

Achane had played in the Dolphins' Week 1 preseason clash with the Chicago Bears. He recorded 22 yards on three carries in the game, which ended in a 24-24 tie.

However, Achane was injured for Miami's two following preseason games, and his rehab has been progressing well. Reports also suggest that the running back should resume practice with the team soon, potentially by next week.

The Dolphins selected Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. He has been a critical member of the team's offense ever since.

Last season. Achane recorded 907 yards and six touchdowns on 203 carries. He also posted 592 yards and six touchdowns on 78 receptions across 17 regular-season games. However, the Dolphins failed to make the playoffs.

The 2025 season will be McDaniel's fourth in charge of the Dolphins. He will be under some pressure to deliver some success for the franchise, having led Miami to the playoffs in his first two years.

If the Dolphins are to return to the playoffs in the upcoming season, a lot will depend on Achane's output.

