"Dolphins are hot garbage" - NFL fans react as Mike McDaniel's team signs veteran OL Germain Ifedi ahead of 2025 season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 03, 2025 15:17 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Mike McDaniel's team signs veteran OL Germain Ifedi ahead of 2025 season (Credits: IMAGN)

The Miami Dolphins signed offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on Sunday to strengthen their offensive line. This move is a crucial one for the team since starting right tackle Austin Jackson recently suffered a lower-body injury in training camp.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has reassured fans that Jackson should be healthy enough to play in the first game of the 2025 regular season. However, the player's durability is still a big concern as he was also unavailable for nine games last season because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

NFL fans reacted quickly when the Fins announced on Sunday that they had acquired Ifedi, a 2016 first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks. Let's take a look at some NFL fans' comments on X.

"Dolphins need all the help they can get this year," one fan said.
"Dolphins are hot garbage," another fan said.
"Poor Tua. This guy was BAD with the Bears," one fan said.
"Germain Idefi in 2025, I must be dreaming," another fan said.

Some fans responded positively to the news as well, acknowledging that the Dolphins need to add depth to their front five.

"Picking Germain Ifedi feels like a low-risk, solid depth move. Not flashy, but could prove useful when the line gets tested," one fan said.
"Dolphins add tackle depth after Austin Jackson injury," another fan said.
McDaniel said that Austin Jackson was stepped on during the Dolphins' practice this week, causing him to sustain that injury. Miami then decided to sign Germain Ifedi on Sunday after practicing with the team on Saturday.

The Dolphins made a move to waive rookie quarterback Brett Gabbert to create space on the roster for Ifedi. On the same day, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was taken off the non-football injury list for the team.

Germain Ifedi's NFL timeline

The Seattle Seahawks selected Germain Ifedi out of Texas A&M with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He started 60 games in four seasons for the team before he became a free agent in 2020.

Ifedi has since had brief stints with a number of teams, including the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears. He is renowned for his versatility and has played tackle and guard. Ifedi played in seven games with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, recording 538 snaps.

Throughout his NFL career, the 31-year-old offensive tackle has appeared in 117 games with 90 starts for six different teams. If he maintains a level of fitness in Miami and catches up with the offense fairly fast, he will have a good chance of making the Dolphins' final roster.

