Dolphins insider urges team to draft Shedeur Sanders if Colorado star slides to No. 13

Miami Dolphins insider Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post believes the team should look to draft a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback and he's under contract for four more years but there is a potential opt-out after 2026. Although he is under contract for the foreseeable future, and Miami signed Zach Wilson to be his backup, one insider thinks the Dolphins should draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Schad thinks if Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders slides to 13th, Miami should select him.

"That said, if Campbell and/or Sanders are somehow on the board for Miami at No. 13, they must seriously consider it," Schad wrote... "Selecting Sanders with the 13th pick would put more pressure on Tagovailoa, but, so what. Tagovailoa is about to begin his sixth season in Miami and so the pressure of zero career playoff victories weighs heavily, anyway."

As Schad wrote, the pressure is on Tagovailoa to produce and stay healthy which has been an issue for him. Although Miami did sign Wilson, it was only for one year, so Sanders could learn from both of them before competing for a starting job in a year or two.

Sanders threw 353-for-477 passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024 with the Buffaloes.

Shedeur Sanders confident he'll be a star NFL quarterback

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders is one of the more polarizing players.

Some scouts have been torn on Sanders, but the quarterback is confident he won't just be successful in the NFL, but will be a franchise-changing quarterback.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said, via NFL.com. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself...

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture -- don't get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me."

Sanders did help Colorado become bowl-eligible after winning just one game two years ago.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

