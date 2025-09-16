Dolphins LB Chop Robinson claps back at Mike McDaniel's firing calls as Dolphins HC faces job insecurity after nightmare start to 2025 NFL season

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has come under fire after the team's poor start to the 2025 season. The Dolphins have lost both of their games this season and have not looked sharp in their offense or defense.With McDaniel coming under scrutiny, Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson has appeared to hit back at some of those who are criticizing the Miami coach.&quot;It may look bad for him, but it's really on us,&quot; Robinson said on Monday.The Dolphins suffered a 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the season. Although Miami's offense improved in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, McDaniel's team lost 33-27 on Sunday.Robinson has three tackles and 1.0 sacks this season. He is in his second year with the Dolphins, who took the LB with the No. 21 pick in the 2024 draft.Although the Dolphins have looked below par, Robinson wants his teammates to shoulder more responsibility for the rest of the season.Mike McDaniel not thinking about job security after tough start to 2025 seasonNFL: Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel - Source: ImagnAfter the Dolphins' Week 2 loss to the Patriots, Mike McDaniel said he is not too worried about his job security, but is rather looking to improve the team.&quot;I think if I worry about my job security, I won't be doing my job -- and I think that inherently is against all things that I believe in,&quot; McDaniel said. &quot;I've never felt entitled to this position and it's very important for me to spend all my waking hours worrying about exactly how to do my job.&quot;I won't spend one moment thinking about all the things that, whatever people want me to think about. (I'm) thinking about this team and the Buffalo Bills here, after I get done with this podium.&quot;The Dolphins will square off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 on Thursday night. The Bills have won both their games this season and will be the favorites to beat Miami.However, the Dolphins will need to get a win on the board to ease the pressure on McDaniel.