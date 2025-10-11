Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips & fiancée Samantha squeal in joy as couple find out gender of their baby at reveal party [PHOTOS]

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips and his fiancee Samantha are celebrating a joyful new season of their lives together. The two got engaged in August and shared that they are expecting their first child, due in March 2026.In a gender reveal party held on Saturday, they stood on a stage as blue smoke burst into the air behind them, signaling that they’re having a baby boy.Jaelan Phillips IG storyThe moment was met with pure excitement from them, as they were seen screaming in joy and hugging as they learned the news.Jaelan Phillips IG storyTheir relationship is one with deep roots. Jaelan and Samantha first met as classmates in the fourth grade, when she wanted him on her team for a game of capture the flag. They briefly dated in high school but separated after graduation, staying in touch only occasionally.They met again during a college summer break, when a casual outing for burritos and pedicures at a local salon rekindled their connection, according to The Athletic. Their story came full circle with a proposal in August. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Phillips posted photos from the day and wrote:“I thank God every day that you came back into my life. You were the first person I fell in love with and the last person I will ever love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together ❤️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaelan Phillips focusing on the positives after loss to PanthersWhile Jaelan Phillips’ personal life has been incredible, things haven’t been going well on the field for his team.The Miami Dolphins lost 27-24 to the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, despite taking an early 17-0 lead. Phillips played well individually, finishing with three tackles, a sack and two hits on the quarterback in 53 snaps. After the game, he tried to focus on the positives.“I think there’s a lot of positive things to take, even as a defense, how we played in the first half really and the turnovers, that’s something we’ve been emphasizing,” Phillips said.“It’s not like we’re just a dumpster fire and we can’t do anything right. I think that we do a lot of good things; we just have to marry those good things together and keep playing complementary football and take advantage of momentum swings and not fold when we’re up 17-0.”The Dolphins are 1-4 heading into their home matchup against the LA Chargers on Sunday.