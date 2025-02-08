Dolphins legend Dan Marino drops candid take on today's QBs feeling 'comfortable' with new NFL rules

Dan Marino is a product of a bygone age. Still, the quarterback put up some numbers in the 1980s that would rival Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning decades later.

Many things have changed in the game between the prime Marino years and even the peak of the Manning era. However, the NFL is now even a decade removed from Manning's 55-touchdown season.

Speaking on an edition of "PFT Live" via Pro Football Talk, Marino claimed that the rules have allowed for offenses to be much more productive in today's game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The mental part of it you’d feel more comfortable, for sure, you know you can’t get hit in the knees or hit in the face. Can you be better because of that? Yes, I would say so. At least you would be more available and healthy. And nowadays they just rub them a little bit and it’s a flag.”

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He was then told he could throw 100 touchdowns in a year under the modern rules. The Miami Dolphins legend joked that he didn't have to "prove it" but he'll "take" the compliment.

The complaint is not a new one. Roughing the passer calls, rules safeguarding the receivers, and rules against an increasing number of tackles have arguably taken some of the brutality away from the game. It has increased safety, but it also has increased the final scores of games.

Comparing Dan Marino's production compared to other GOATs

Dan Marino at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX – Feb 7 - Source: Getty

Of course, Dan Marino was impressive for the time, but how does his career stack up to modern-day GOATs?

In his career, Dan Marino threw for 420 touchdowns and 252 interceptions over 17 years. Marino's best year was arguably in 1984 when he threw for 48 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes, who has played just eight years in the NFL, has logged 245 touchdowns and 74 interceptions. His most productive year was in 2018 when he threw for 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Tom Brady, who played for 23 years, threw for 649 touchdowns and threw 212 interceptions. His most productive season came in 2008 when he threw for 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

Peyton Manning played for 17 years, throwing for 539 touchdowns and 251 interceptions. His best year was in 2013 when he threw for 55 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

Dan Marino comes up more than 200 touchdowns shy of Brady, but also has close to 200 touchdowns on Mahomes. He also is about 120 touchdowns shy of Manning. When it comes to single-season production, however, all of these names are close to Marino. Marino's best year, however, comes in last place in terms of throwing touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.