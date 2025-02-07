Dolphins legend Dan Marino gives clear verdict on Tua Tagovailoa's future in Miami

Dan Marino commented on the Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa situation during a February 7, 2025 appearance on the Pat McAfee show. The Dolphins' legend's comments pinpointed the critical challenge facing Tua Tagovailoa and the team's playoff aspirations.

The 2024 season exposed vulnerabilities in the Dolphins' campaign. Tagovailoa suffered his fourth documented concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, missing four crucial games. During that period, the team's record plummeted to 1-3, dropping to a 2-4 start that derailed their playoff hopes.

"I thought we had a very good football team this year, until we start getting, you know, injuries, especially at the end of the year," Marino said.

Marino's full statement revealed both support and concern:

"And look Tua is our quarterback. He's going to be our quarterback, but we need to find a way to just keep him healthy, especially, you know, at the end of the year, when you have to win games to get into playoffs and to maybe get home field advantage or just win playoff games. And so that's, I think, really where the focus is going to be," he continued.

The quarterback's return in Week 8 didn't immediately solve the team's challenges. Tua Tagovailoa lost his first two starts back before breaking the losing streak on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

Stability in coaching can be a potential lifeline for Tua Tagovailoa

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

The Dolphins have taken strategic steps to support Tua Tagovailoa. They retained key coach Darrell Bevell for what will be his third season working with the quarterback. Bevell serves as both quarterback coach and passing game coordinator.

Braxton Berrios, a former Dolphins player, offered insights into Tua Tagovailoa's potential at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans (Feb 6):

"First and foremost, incredible guy. Very good friend," Berrios said. "Incredible athlete, and the accuracy and timing are second to none. He makes the offense tick."

Head coach Mike McDaniel faces mounting pressure. The team has made coaching staff adjustments, including replacing Wes Welker with Robert Prince and Danny Crossman with Craig Aukerman. These moves signal a commitment to improvement.

Berrios highlighted the unpredictable nature of NFL seasons;

"Injuries happen," he said. "I think a lot of times, things don't fall your way some seasons. It's an imperfect game played by imperfect people."

As the 2025 season approaches, the team's ability to keep its quarterback healthy will be the defining narrative.

