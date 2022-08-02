Tom Brady continues to hurt Dolphins, costs franchise 2023 Draft first-round pick

Tom Brady spent two decades owning the Miami Dolphins as the New England Patriots dominated the AFC East en route to six Super Bowl titles. It seems the Dolphins missed that feeling and decided to offer him a job for life.

Unfortunately for Miami, they are once again on the losing end when it comes to TB12, after the NFL charged them with tampering and docked them first and third-round draft picks.

TB12 was still under contract with the Patriots when the Dolphins entered into discussions with him in 2019. Miami and Brady engaged in further conversations in 2021, while the latter was under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the league has not looked kindly at these transgressions.

The NFL released a statement earlier today which said:

"The Dolphins had impermissible communications with quarterback Tom Brady in 2019-20, while he was under contract to the New England Patriots. Those communications began as early as August 2019 and continued throughout the 2019 season and postseason.

"These numerous and detailed discussions were conducted by Mr. Beal, who in turn kept Mr. Ross and other Dolphins executives informed of his discussions with Mr. Brady."

The NFL further added:

"The Dolphins again had impermissible communications with both Mr. Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Those discussions began no later than early December 2021 and focused on Mr. Brady becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although, at times, they also included the possibility of his playing for the Dolphins. Both Messrs. Ross and Beal were active participants in these discussions."

Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS



The



Wow. The #Dolphins will forfeit two draft picks — including a 2023 1st-round pick as a result of findings stemming from the tampering allegations.The #NFL found Miami had impermissible communications with both Tom Brady (both with #Patriots and #Buccaneers ) and Sean Payton.Wow. The #Dolphins will forfeit two draft picks — including a 2023 1st-round pick as a result of findings stemming from the tampering allegations. The #NFL found Miami had impermissible communications with both Tom Brady (both with #Patriots and #Buccaneers) and Sean Payton. Wow. https://t.co/LcTTJtBPyt

Could a suspension be headed Tom Brady's way?

Will Tom Brady face penalties also?

With the Dolphins having forfeited draft picks, and Steven Ross and Bruce Beal both being hit with fines and suspensions, the question being asked by the NFL community is: What about Tom Brady?

The GOAT was engaging in these conversations while under contract with the Pats and latterly the Bucs, so could a suspension be coming his way?

NativeT31 @Nativet28 he was in talks with Miami and Sean Peyton that sounds like a 6 game suspension to me lol twitter.com/datsdavis/stat… WhoDatDavis @DATsDAVIS SEAN PAYTON REALLY TRIED TO LEAVE US FOR MIAMI WITH TOM BRADY twitter.com/adamschefter/s… SEAN PAYTON REALLY TRIED TO LEAVE US FOR MIAMI WITH TOM BRADY twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Brady should be suspended lolhe was in talks with Miami and Sean Peyton that sounds like a 6 game suspension to me lol Brady should be suspended lol 😂 he was in talks with Miami and Sean Peyton that sounds like a 6 game suspension to me lol 😂 twitter.com/datsdavis/stat…

After his short-lived retirement, rumors circulated that he, in fact, had no plans to quit the game, and it was merely an attempt to facilitate a move from Tampa to Miami. Today's announcement seems to have all but confirmed that, which is certainly not a good look for the image-conscious TB12.

The next few weeks will certainly be interesting, and many analysts suspect that this story may quickly develop. In an off-season that has seen the NFL stumble from one PR disastar to the next, it appears there will be no let-up, just yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far