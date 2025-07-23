  • home icon
  Dolphins OL Bayron Matos airlifted: Heartbreaking scenes at Miami Gardens as injury scare hits Mike McDaniel's team

Dolphins OL Bayron Matos airlifted: Heartbreaking scenes at Miami Gardens as injury scare hits Mike McDaniel's team

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Jul 23, 2025 16:06 GMT
NFL: MAY 10 Miami Dolphins Rookie Camp - Source: Getty
NFL: MAY 10 Miami Dolphins Rookie Camp - Source: Getty

Bayron Matos got hurt at the end of Wednesday's practice at Hard Rock Stadium. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on the first day of training camp. He fell suddenly, and medical staff rushed to help. He was airlifted to a hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The team said he’s stable but didn’t give details about the injury.

Matos used to play college basketball at South Florida. He switched to football through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. He’s working hard to become the first player from the Dominican Republic to make an NFL team.

The Dolphins gave Bayron Matos $247,500 as a guarantee. He was let go on August 27, but later joined the practice squad. On January 7, he signed a reserve/future deal.

Dolphins Training Camp: Day 1 Highlights other than Bayron Matos' injury

Zach Sieler participated in drills after skipping spring workouts. His contract talks are ongoing.

Aaron Brewer sat out, and Liam Eichenberg is on PUP, leaving the Dolphins thin at center.

Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and rookie Chop Robinson worked together for the first time.

Other key updates on the Miami Dolphins roster include changes across multiple positions.

Since Jalen Ramsey is gone, Cam Smith, Jason Marshall Jr. and Artie Burns are trying to be starters on defense.

Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers are fighting to be the backup QB behind Tua Tagovailoa.

De’Von Achane is the main running back, but Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II want more chances to play.

Key dates & location of Dolphins Training Camp

Location: Baptist Health Training Complex, Miami Gardens, FL

Public Practices:

July 26–30, August 1, 3, 6 (9:00–11:00 a.m.)

August 2 is Member Day.

August 21: Joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars

Edited by Ribin Peter
