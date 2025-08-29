  • home icon
Dolphins OLB coach arrested: Team releases official statement as Ryan Crow faces domestic battery charge

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 29, 2025 16:45 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Tennessean (image credit: IMAGN)

Miami Dolphins linebackers coach Ryan Crow was arrested on Friday, and was booked for domestic battery charges.

The team released a statement, saying it is aware of the situation and is looking into the matter to gather more information. The Dolphins also mentioned that the coach has been put on administrative leave effective immediately and they are in constant communication with the league. Miami will only comment on the matter after getting some answers.

"We are aware of the serious matter invilving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information," the statement read. "Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time."
Crow was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, and was held in Broward Country Jail without bond. However, there aren't many details available about the incident.

Crow joined the Dolphins in 2024 after spending three years with the Tenessee Titans as their outside linebackers coach.

What actions the NFL can take on Dolphins OLB coach Ryan Crow

Ryan Crow has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and these have lasted for three to six games in the past in similar cases. The Dolphins can also terminate Crow's contract if he's found guilty of the charges.

According to the NFL's personal conduct policy, Crow could face consequences like an indefinite suspension or a lifetime ban. The league will likely conduct an internal investigation and make its deciscion accordingly.

The Dolphins outside linebackers coach may also be fined, jailed or get a restraining order if the civil lawsuit finds him guilty.

The timing of the news is critical to the franchise, as Miami is preparing to start its 2025 campaign on Saturday. The team will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
