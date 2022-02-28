Report: Dolphins planned to bring in Tom Brady and Sean Payton before Brian Flores lawsuit 

The Miami Dolphins were planning on Tom Brady becoming a minority owner and Sean Payton as head coach for the 2022 season. At least until their former head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams, including the Dolphins.

Reports from Mike Florio via Pro Football Talk reveal that the Dolphins' plans fell through after Flores began legal action against the franchise, with the team moving forward with Mike McDaniel as head coach and Tua Tagovailoa as quarterback, at least for now.

Brady recently announced his retirement, and Payton left his role as New Orleans Saints head coach at the end of the 2021 season, announcing he will take some time out from the game. But it is unclear whether it is a full blown retirement or just a year or two away from the NFL.

Florio reported that team sources requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue and confirmed that the team contacted the Saints to seek permission to speak to Payton. The Saints, per Dolphins sources, declined the request, which they contend was made after Payton resigned on Tuesday, January 25, but before Flores filed his lawsuit a week later.

As for Brady's situation, Florio reported that the Dolphins had internal discussions regarding the possibility of adding Brady as a minority owner, but that those considerations are currently on hold. Miami sources state this is not due to the lawsuit; it's more about the uncertain status surrounding Brady and his intentions for the 2022 season, despite announcing his retirement.

What does the future hold for the Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady?

As far as the 2022 season is concerned, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is not poised to suit up for any franchise after announcing his retirement earlier this month.

Rumors have been circling, though, about a potential return to action next season, with former teammates suggesting there is no chance Brady is finished and media projecting that he will not return. There is a lot of uncertainty around the situation.

As for the Miami Dolphins, they are coming off a 9-8 season in 2021. After a 107 start, they then won the next seven games, becoming the first team in NFL history to lose seven straight games and then win the next seven.

They hired their new head coach following the sacking of Flores, with Mike McDaniel moving from San Francisco to become the team's head coach. Tagovailoa will quarterback the team in 2022.

With Flores' lawsuit ongoing, the Dolphins will be hopeful of a resolution in order to move forward and shift the focus of the franchise on their on-field performances next season.

