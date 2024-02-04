"Tua's arm disappearing in cold weather": Dolphins QB gets clowned by fans over Super Bowl 2024 commercial with Creed, Patrick Stewart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a good season, leading the NFL in passing yards. And while he guided Miami to the playoffs, it went one-and-done, losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But with his season over, as with most NFL quarterbacks or high-profile players, they partake in several off-field endeavors, such as commercials. Tua Tagovailoa will appear in a new commercial for Paramount+ that will be aired during the Super Bowl. It features Tua, Patrick Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Knuckles and other characters from movies and TV shows, including Arnold from "Hey Arnold!"

In the commercial, Tagovailoa and the others have to get over a large cliff face on a snowy mountain. He throws a pick but can't get it high enough as Creed sings "Higher" in the background. This has led to some fans coming after him due to the narrative that he can't play football well in cold weather.

"Tua’s arm disappearing in cold weather. Where have I seen this before."

Other fans joined in criticizing the Dolphins quarterback.

So, fans have already made the correlation between Tua Tagovailoa's poor play in cold weather and this commercial.

Tagovailoa and Dolphins aiming for better ending next season

Miami was having a good season by most measures as after Week 16, Tua Tagovailoa had the Dolphins sitting nicely with an 11-4 record.

They had control of their playoff destiny and were leading the AFC East, but then back-to-back losses to the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills saw them slip to 11-6 and lose out on the division title.

That meant Miami had to play on the road in the wild-card round instead of playing at home, and when against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, you need every advantage you can get.

In the freezing cold, Miami and Tagovailoa were bundled out of the playoffs, losing 26-7 as Kansas City dominated.

With another offseason to develop as a team, Tagovailoa and Miami will be looking to go a couple of steps further than this season.