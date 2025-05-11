  • home icon
Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers makes feelings known on his shocking draft slide to 7th round - "I didn’t expect to fall"

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 11, 2025 18:15 GMT
Quinn Ewers went from being a household name in college football to being picked in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State and Texas star endured the ignominy of being the last quarterback picked in the entire process, going thirteenth overall in that position. While nobody expected him to go in the first round, it was still a surprise to see some of the names who were considered lesser prowesses in the college game get taken ahead of him.

But Quinn Ewers is taking it all in his stride. He admitted that he did not expect to fall as far as he did in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he said that he has chosen to move on from that because he is now in the professional league, and he is about to have the same opportunity to prove himself as anybody else. He said that he is grateful for there and now he wants to focus on proving himself on the field. He commented,

“I didn’t expect to fall as low as I did. It is what it is at the end of the day, and I have the same opportunity that everybody else does, and I’m beyond thankful for that. I just want to go in there and play my game."
Why did Quinn Ewers fall to the 7th round before being drafted by Dolphins?

While the 2025 NFL Draft was dominated by Shedeur Sanders' slide into the fifth round, after being tipped as a Day 1 selection, there were some other big names who fell quite a bit, too. Will Howard went below where he was prognosticated, and so did Quinn Ewers.

This means a loss in real terms as those drafted earlier are paid out more in their initial contracts. Considering the former Texas quarterback was a star in college who could have bagged significant NIL money, it was a brutal outing for him during the draft process.

In fact, his agent, Ron Slavin, reportedly reached out to teams, and they said that they did not want a quarterback like him taken in the third or fourth round, where he was initially supposed to go, because of how big of a name Quinn Ewers was in college. To say Slavin was not thrilled would be an understatement, as seen from his comments below.

"They thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick, but too big of a name to be a clipboard holder. Which I think is chicken sh*t."

The Dolphins quarterback, though, seems to have moved on from the disappointment.

