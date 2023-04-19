Tua Tagovailoa suffered at least two concussions during the 2022 NFL season as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. Each of them caused him to miss multiple games, including one in the NFL Playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.

Suffering multiple head injuries, especially in such a short period of time, can be extremely dangerous and come with potential long-term health risks. This alarming situation understandably forced Tua Tagovailoa to contemplate his future in the NFL and decide if the risk was too great to continue playing football.

Here's what he had to say during a recent press conference when asked if he debated the possibility of retirement following his concussion last season:

"That's a good question. Yeah, I think I considered it for a time. Having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife, and having those kinds of conversations. But really, it would be hard for me to walk away from from this game with how old I am. With my son, I always dreamed of growing and playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his his dad do.

"And yeah, I mean it, it's my health, it's my body. You know, I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. So, I mean, I love the game of football. If I didn't, I would have quit a long time ago."

While Tagovailoa clearly acknowledged the risks associated with his decision, he's committed to once again being the starting quarterback for the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He still carries high expectations as he's just 25 years old and was an elite prospect coming out of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2020 NFL draft.

When healthy, Tua Tagovailoa has demonstrated that he can be among the best quarterbacks in the league. He was considered one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP award following an impressive start to the 2022 season.

Tua Tagovailoa will look to regain his MVP-caliber form in 2023

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa quietly had an incredible 2022 NFL season, especially with his efficiency numbers. He led the entire NFL in several categories, including passer rating, yards per attempt, and yards per completion. He also posted a solid 8-5 record in games that he started last year.

If Tagoviloa can find a way to stay healthy during the 2023 NFL season, there's no reason to believe he won't make a push towards an NFL MVP award. He has one of the best receiving tandems in the league with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to go with a roster that already made it to the postseason last year.

