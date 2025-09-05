Dolphins' Quinn Ewers shares wholesome message for gf Mady Barnes' 22nd birthday

Quinn Ewers is getting ready to embark on his first season in the National Football League. Although he is listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart, Ewers will have plenty of time to get accustomed to the NFL as he waits for his turn. On Thursday, Ewers took a moment to celebrate his girlfriend Mady Barnes. The quarterback shared a photo of the couple at a formal event. Ewers wore a tuxedo while Barnes wore a strapless, lavender gown. Ewers added a sweet caption, sending his birthday wishes to Barnes on her 22nd birthday. &quot;Happy birthday darling, I love ya.&quot;-Ewers wroteQuinn Ewers shared a heartfelt message for his girlfriend Mady Barnes on her birthday. (Photo via Mady Barnes' Instagram Story)Mady Barnes recently started her senior year of college at the University of Oklahoma, the rival of Ewers' University of Texas. Barnes recently documented the start of her final collegiate year on Instagram and her life as a member of the Chi Omega sorority.Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Mady Barnes shared gameday photosQuinn Ewers didn't hear his name called until the seventh-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Texas Longhorns quarterback battled injuries throughout his college football career which derailed his draft stock. Ewers had support from girlfriend Mady Barnes as he got his NFL career underway this summer. Barnes shared a collage of photos from the Miami Dolphins' preseason gameday as she supported her 'NFL man.' The couple took a sideline photo with Barnes wearing an orange dress that matched the Dolphins colors. In another photo, Mady Barnes also took a photo alongside other Miami Dolphins significant others, including Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette. The ladies each had signs of the player's Miami Dolphins heads, showing their support.&quot;My NFL man🤗&quot;-Mady Barnes captioned the Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn three preseason games this summer, Ewers completed 23 of 43 passes, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns, with no turnovers. Ewers was in a quarterback competition with Zach Wilson for the QB2 spot behind starter Tua Tagovailoa. Although he fared well this preseason, Wilson won the backup quarterback position, pushing Ewers to third string.