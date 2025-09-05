  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dolphins' Quinn Ewers shares wholesome message for gf Mady Barnes' 22nd birthday

Dolphins' Quinn Ewers shares wholesome message for gf Mady Barnes' 22nd birthday

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 05, 2025 16:35 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Quinn Ewers shared a special message with his girlfriend Mady Barnes. - Source: Getty

Quinn Ewers is getting ready to embark on his first season in the National Football League. Although he is listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart, Ewers will have plenty of time to get accustomed to the NFL as he waits for his turn.

Ad

On Thursday, Ewers took a moment to celebrate his girlfriend Mady Barnes. The quarterback shared a photo of the couple at a formal event. Ewers wore a tuxedo while Barnes wore a strapless, lavender gown. Ewers added a sweet caption, sending his birthday wishes to Barnes on her 22nd birthday.

"Happy birthday darling, I love ya."-Ewers wrote
Quinn Ewers shared a heartfelt message for his girlfriend Mady Barnes on her birthday. (Photo via Mady Barnes&#039; Instagram Story)
Quinn Ewers shared a heartfelt message for his girlfriend Mady Barnes on her birthday. (Photo via Mady Barnes' Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mady Barnes recently started her senior year of college at the University of Oklahoma, the rival of Ewers' University of Texas. Barnes recently documented the start of her final collegiate year on Instagram and her life as a member of the Chi Omega sorority.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Mady Barnes shared gameday photos

Quinn Ewers didn't hear his name called until the seventh-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Texas Longhorns quarterback battled injuries throughout his college football career which derailed his draft stock.

Ewers had support from girlfriend Mady Barnes as he got his NFL career underway this summer. Barnes shared a collage of photos from the Miami Dolphins' preseason gameday as she supported her 'NFL man.' The couple took a sideline photo with Barnes wearing an orange dress that matched the Dolphins colors.

Ad

In another photo, Mady Barnes also took a photo alongside other Miami Dolphins significant others, including Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette. The ladies each had signs of the player's Miami Dolphins heads, showing their support.

"My NFL man🤗"-Mady Barnes captioned the Instagram post
Ad

In three preseason games this summer, Ewers completed 23 of 43 passes, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns, with no turnovers. Ewers was in a quarterback competition with Zach Wilson for the QB2 spot behind starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Although he fared well this preseason, Wilson won the backup quarterback position, pushing Ewers to third string.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications