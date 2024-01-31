Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert doesn’t believe Lamar Jackson is “true” 2023 NFL MVP

It is tough to believe that the 2023 Super Bowl will be without Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens considering the season the franchise had. Jackson is the presumptive NFL MVP for the 2023 season, his second MVP award after previously receiving the honor in 2019.

Despite the brutal defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, the Jackson-led Ravens fared incredibly well in the regular season.

But there is another worthy candidate who is giving a tough fight to Jackson in his bid for a second NFL MVP title. Miami Dolphins star running back Raheem Mostert thinks San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffery deserves to win the award over Ravens quarterback.

In the latest episode of Relentlessly Motivated with Raheem Mostert, the Dolphins star said:

"The true MVP that I feel like right now is Christian McCaffrey. He's tied with me total touchdowns at 21. And he's leading the league right now, and rushing to go and say that this guy is not getting any votes. And what are the quarterbacks out there besides Lamar you think that deserves it other than Christian?," he quipped.

Christian McCaffrey making a case for 2023 NFL MVP award over Lamar Jackson

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are in the Super Bowl and a big reason for the team’s success is down to McCaffrey’s explosive performances. Just like last season, the 49ers star registered yet another phenomenal season leading the NFL with 2,023 total yards from scrimmage, and 1,459 rushing yards.

McCaffrey and Mostert are tied with an NFL-best 21 touchdowns so far this season. Looking at the 49ers running back's overall contribution to the games, Mostert further explained how McCaffrey is a tad bit ahead of other contenders.

"This guy Christian really is taking over a game. He's doing everything possible. He's staying healthy. He's in control of the situation. And I'm not just saying that because he's a fellow running back. Now this guy's just more than that. He's a playmaker. He's a guy that scores a lot and often I truly believe that Christian McCaffrey deserves MVP and I stand by that,” Mostert stated.

While the defense kept several heavyweights at bay in playoffs, Jackson's play down the stretch helped Baltimore secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He finished the year with a career-high 67.2 completion percentage and earned 3678 yards with 24 touchdowns on top of his strong passing totals.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey has a shot at history on February 11 in Las Vegas as the 49ers take on the red-hot Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. The 27-year-old running back has delivered in big ways throughout the campaign and in the playoffs. Despite an off night, he contributes largely to the Niners' sensational comeback 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

What's more, McCaffrey set a franchise record by scoring at least one TD in five straight playoff games. He is now the first running back in franchise history to record two or more rushing touchdowns in consecutive playoff games, following his two-score performances against the Packers and Detroit Lions.

McCaffrey is expected to pip Mostert to set another NFL record with a Super Bowl ring in his sight.

