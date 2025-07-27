  • home icon
  • “Dolphins are a retirement home”: NFL fans react as ex-Steelers CB Mike Hilton reunites with Minkah Fitzpatrick in Miami

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 27, 2025 19:21 GMT
Mike Hilton x Minkah Fitzpatrick collage
The Miami Dolphins aren’t easing into training camp, they’re charging in with veterans, questions and a sideline full of crutches.

On Saturday, the team signed cornerback Mike Hilton, a seasoned defensive back who spent the last four years with the Bengals and the four before that with the Steelers. But what might normally be seen as a depth move has ignited a storm of fan reaction across social media.

Most fans failed to see Miami's move as a legitimate attempt to compete in the league. It rather seemed an effort to appear more loaded on paper.

One fan wrote, "Dolphins are a retirement home."

Another fan wrote, "Miami's not rebuilding, they're reloading."
Another added, "Their season is toast......."

More fans reacted to the news.

One fan wrote: "Glad to see him catching on somewhere. Great dude."
Another fan wrote: "Mike Hilton bringing the heat to Miami let's go."
Another added: "Needed."

Injuries have gutted Miami’s secondary with Kader Kohou and BJ Adams leaving Saturday’s practice hurt. On the other hand, Artie Burns has already suffered an ACL tear.

Hilton's arrival also marks an unexpected reunion. He’ll be joining former Steelers teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick, who returned to Miami in June via trade. The pair played with each other during their time in Pittsburgh.

The Minkah Fitzpatrick deal, meanwhile, is part of a broader recalibration. Miami revised his contract just a day after Hilton’s signing, guaranteeing $16.245 million this season.

December showdown awaits as Mike Hilton faces former Cincinnati teammates

For Mike Hilton, Miami offers more than a roster spot. The Dolphins are set to host the Bengals on December 21, in a primetime Week 16 clash. It’ll be Hilton’s first chance to line up against his former quarterback, Joe Burrow, since parting ways with Cincinnati.

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Over four seasons with the Bengals, Hilton started 36 of 64 games and was a key piece during their playoff runs. His most memorable highlight? A pick-six against his former Steelers team in 2021.

Though the Bengals reportedly respected Hilton’s leadership, they let him linger on the free-agent market till late July.

Whether Mike Hilton and Fitzpatrick can bring the same fire they once sparked in Pittsburgh will be one of the key questions in Miami’s season.

Miami also added Jack Jones, the former Raiders cornerback who quietly posted a strong 2024 season with 16 starts and three interceptions.

bell-icon Manage notifications