Dolphins S Jevon Holland sets bold expectations for teams in free agency amid looming exit

Miami Dolphins star Jevon Holland has been a consistent presence on the team's starting lineup since he joined the franchise in 2021. The safety has missed only eight games in four years and has been a critical player for the team. However, the 25-year-old is a free agent this offseason and is seemingly ready to move on to greener pastures if needed.

On the "Breakin' House Rules" podcast Sunday, Holland revealed that he had jotted down a checklist of things he'll look out for before deciding whether to renew his contract with the Dolphins or call it a day on his time in Miami. He said:

"Detailed and experienced coaching, a player-supportive ownership, just honest, culture-setting men, men-leading head coach [with] a goal and a standard he holds everybody to," Holland said. "A team that wants to win and has players with like-mindedness about team goals and standards, leaders that want to lead and set examples by actions, not by their word.

"I think that in itself is what I'm really looking for. Not necessarily at the Dolphins. In general, that's my mindset for what I want."

The Dolphins' difficult 2024 season, where they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, seemingly helped Holland get clarity about how he wanted in 2025 and beyond.

Jevon Holland landing spot: Analyst predicts NFC East move for safety

Several teams will be keen on landing Jevon Holland, including franchises touted to compete for the Super Bowl next year. However, ESPN analyst Matt Bowen believes the New York Giants, who finished 3-14 last season, could make him an offer he couldn't refuse.

In his story about the top free agents, Bowen wrote:

"A year after allowing Xavier McKinney to sign with the Packers in free agency, the Giants could try to grab the best safety on the 2025 market in Holland. He has the multidimensional traits to impact all three levels of the field for a Giants defense that needs a difference-maker at safety."

Safety is one of the Giants' top needs this offseason, and they could commit a massive chunk of their $45 million cap space to sign Holland. However, the 25-year-old is keen on joining a team contending for the championship, and New York is far from being a Super Bowl challenger.

The Giants' front office will have to convince Jevon Holland that it would turn the team's tide and build a roster capable of going all the way to stand a chance of adding him to the team's ranks.

