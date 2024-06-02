Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer has two Mercedes stolen from new Florida residence: Report

Jordan Poyer's stint with the Miami Dolphins is already off to a rough start if the latest reports are to be believed. The safety moved from the Buffalo Bills to the Florida team during this offseason and would have liked to focus on football with his new team. But as per the latest reports, he now has a distraction to deal with, and a pricey one at that.

Jordan Poyer had recently moved into a home in Plantation and reportedly has had a couple of his Mercedes cars stolen. It is a shocking turn of events.

Not the first time Jordan Poyer has had such an experience

The incident is likely to kindle harrowing memories for Jordan Poyer from when he was in Buffalo. During the 2017 season, when the Bills made the playoffs after a gap of 17 years, it was a time for celebration. The players duly went out and New Year's Eve made it an even more special occasion. And that is what prompted someone to break into his car and take his wallet and iPad.

Funnily enough, the came after a game against the Miami Dolphins. Now, he is a member of that team after the Buffalo Bills let him leave because of salary cap considerations. Luckily for him, he is still with a team that is a genuine contender for the playoffs. But while that is all positive, the reported car theft is expected to put a dampener on it.

Jordan Poyer's Mercedes cars are not just for show

While NFL players often splurge on cars, as is their right, Jordan Poyer has previously used a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van to participate in a game. In 2022, when the Chiefs hosted the Bills, the safety was not cleared to fly due to a lung and rib injury. Instead of that stopping him from getting to the game, he took the vehicle and drove for more than 15 hours with his family.

That is exemplary dedication and something the Dolphins will want to see. But if that has to happen, he probably needs to get his reported stolen cars back. Jordan Poyer's new team should be keen to support him during this time. It is not just the right thing to do as an organization for an employee, but they know that in a scenario where is cleared for the game but not the plane, he will still be there battling it out with them.