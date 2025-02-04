Dolphins star Raheem Mostert's wife alleges Grammys were 'definition of rigged' 

Dolphins star Raheem Mostert's wife, Devon, shared a post on her social media account criticizing the Grammys. The 67th annual Grammy Awards, which was held on Sunday in LA, have been making waves on the internet.

On Monday, Mostert's wife took to her Instagram account to share her opinion about the Grammys. She shared a reel on her social media account, talking about Beyoncé winning the Best Country Album at the prestigious award ceremony.

Devon shared the reel along with a caption in which she was critical of the award ceremony, calling it the "definition of rigged."

"This is literally how I felt watching the Grammys last night 😂🙄 AGAINST CHRIS STAPLETON, LANEY WILSON, and… if we wanted to go with someone 'out of genre,' POST MALONE?! Definition of rigged," she wrote.

Still from Raheem Mostert's wife's Instagram story/@devonmostert

Devon Mostert often makes headlines for sharing her unfiltered opinion on different matters on social media. In October, she made headlines after she blasted Kamala Harris.

Per Style, Harris opened up about Hurricane Milton and told reporters that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wasn't picking up her calls amidst the disaster. She said (via Style):

"People are in desperate need of support right now and playing political games at this moment in these crisis situations . . . is just utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish."

Reportedly, Devon took to her Instagram account to clap back at Harris, writing (as reported by Style):

“In case you missed it, Kam Kam went on a media rant yesterday about how selfish and utterly responsible DeSantis is. The math ain’t mathing, sis. No one has time, Kamala – especially for her to say some [BS] like, ‘We can be unburdened by what has been. She’s garbage. Textbook trash."

Raheem Mostert's wife shares a clip from the Grammys about "Country Music"

Devon Mostert shared another story on her Instagram account. She posted a video from the Grammys with text saying:

"We just wanted to show the Grammys an example of Country Music."

She did not add a caption to the video but simply posted the reel on her Instagram story.

Still from Raheem Mostert's wife's Instagram story/@devonmostert

Raheem Mostert met Devon during his college days at Purdue University. They dated for a while and then, in 2015, got engaged. Finally, two years later, in Mar. 2017, they walked down the aisle.

