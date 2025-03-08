Dolphins star Tyreek Hill claps back at ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown’s harsh take on his Chiefs exit

Tyreek Hill isn’t here for Antonio Brown’s advice. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout had plenty to say about Hill’s move from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins. He questioned why anyone would leave a great quarterback like Patrick Mahomes for a paycheck.

Brown argued that Miami is full of distractions and not the place to win championships, unlike Kansas City, where Mahomes is stacking Super Bowl runs.

Hill, never one to back down, fired back on X with a short but pointed response:

“I think I’ll not take his advice he still the goat though.”

That’s classic Cheetah – respectful but letting it be known he’s doing just fine.

Hill’s 2022 trade from the Chiefs to the Dolphins shook the league. After six dominant seasons in Kansas City, where he put up 6,630 yards, 56 TDs and won a Super Bowl, contract negotiations hit a wall. The Chiefs offered $58 million in guarantees, but Hill wanted more.

Miami stepped in with a massive four-year, $120 million deal ($72.2 million guaranteed), making him the highest-paid receiver at the time.

While Tyreek Hill’s future in Miami is uncertain, his impact isn’t. He’s been lighting up defenses and keeping the Dolphins in playoff contention. Love it or hate it, Hill bet on himself, and he’s not looking back.

Tyreek Hill throws shade at IShowSpeed’s speed – again

Tyreek Hill isn’t letting IShowSpeed run away with that “fastest YouTuber” title. The Dolphins’ star wideout fired back on X after a viral clip showed Speed dominating MrBeast’s giant treadmill challenge. When a fan crowned the YouTuber the fastest out there, Hill instantly shut it down with a quick retweet: “Not fr.”

This isn’t their first sprint-related beef. Speed has been chasing validation ever since his 50m dash against track star Noah Lyles, where slow-mo replays showed he almost pulled off an upset.

Speed has since claimed he’s “raw speed” and could smoke any competition. Hill, a 4.29-second 40-yard dash guy, clearly isn’t buying it.

Speed even challenged Hill to a $100K, 40-yard race last year, but the NFL speedster never took the bait. But with this latest jab, the race we’ve all been waiting for might finally happen.

For now, Speed holds bragging rights in MrBeast’s world, but Tyreek Hill’s NFL résumé speaks for itself. If this showdown ever hits the track, one thing’s for sure, it won’t be settled on a treadmill.

