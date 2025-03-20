Dolphins star Tyreek Hill drops 2-word message for 2025 NFL season

Tyreek Hill has had a quiet month. However, it was a night and day difference from what happened with the wide receiver in the closing moments of the 2024-25 season and the start of the offseason.

Ad

After the Week 18 loss to the New York Jets, Hill said he was "out" of the Miami Dolphins. Shortly after, he apologized for his actions. Hill now appears to be doubling down on returning to the team.

He posted a short clip of himself working through a pregame warmup. He was fully decked out in Dolphins gear, including his helmet. In the upper left-hand corner, the WR added a message for fans.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hill's two-word message for 2025 (image credit: instagram/cheetah)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Can't wait," Hill wrote on Wednesday.

Ad

The two words were punctuated with a heart. With the NFL offseason far from hitting middle age, there's more waiting to do ahead than behind. Hill could be getting restless like the rest of the NFL zeitgeist as the NBA playoffs and March Madness get underway.

Football diehards have the luxury of the UFL, a spring league on a scale not seen in football history. However, Hill might agree that nothing trumps the NFL season. However, he could see the field from a different location.

Ad

Former Packers QB predicts Tyreek Hill trade in near future

Tyreek Hill at Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert opened the door to a Tyreek Hill trade on draft night.

Ad

Similar to the AJ Brown trade to the Philadelphia Eagles, Benkert named two potential landing spots.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I would not be shocked to see the Dolphins trade Hill on draft night. My ideal landing spots for him are Dallas and Baltimore. With Baltimore, he would be able to join an aging roster to help close the gap in their AFC title run - and would be the best receiver Lamar Jackson has ever played with," Benkert tweeted.

Ad

It also might set up a playoff showdown of epic proportions between Hill and Patrick Mahomes. Between Jackson, Mahomes, Hill and all of the Ravens standouts that were present for the AFC championship loss, a "Legion of Doom" could rise to challenge Mahomes' "Justice League."

However, the Dolphins and Ravens would need to start working on a deal in the coming weeks to meet the draft night prediction timeline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.